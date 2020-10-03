Moline's Messerly had head start with dad as coach

Getting to instruct his daughter, Hailee Messerly, ignited a passion to coach swimming for Moline’s Michael Roche.
Messerly, a freshman, has in turn benefited from the lessons she learned early on from her dad, a 2008 Moline High School grad who qualified for state and went on to swim at Iowa Central Community College.
Roche said while he always enjoyed swimming, he’s enjoyed coaching even more. A chance to guide his swimmers and help them improve began not long after his daughter got into the sport.
Roche made the transition to coaching after an Achilles injury kept him out of his previous day job as a delivery driver. It was an eye-opening time for Roche that turned out positively.
“I got into coaching because she got into swimming,” said Roche, a third-year high school coach who has continued to coach club swimming. “I realized I was very passionate about it.”
Messerly, who has been swimming for about five years, has contributed in her first season with the two-time defending Western Big 6 Conference champions. She led the latest Metro Honor Roll in the 100-yard butterfly and has swam on the three top relays.
She gives her dad credit for the head start she got heading into high school swimming, and she’s taken advantage of it.
“I like having him as my coach because he pushes me hard and doesn’t let me slack off,” she said. “I think that’s why I’m a good swimmer. Without him, I probably wouldn’t be where I am now.”
Roche still strives to treat his only daughter like any other swimmer and not be too hard on her. He said she’s off to a good start with the Maroons.
“I’ve seen a little fire under her with this being her first year in high school,” said Roche, who also has three younger boys. “I think it’s been good for her. It’s a joy coaching her. I get to see her more when I’m at practice.”
Messerly said she swam all summer and had a home workout routine before the prep season. Club swimming also helped get her acclimated with many of her teammates, something that has been difficult this high school season for some teams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Learning and practicing alongside the older swimmers on the team has also helped her excel early on.
“They push me a lot,” Messerly said of the team’s more experienced swimmers. “I try to keep up with them and they help me go fast. Without them, I probably wouldn’t go as fast or try as hard in practice.”
She says her dad does treat her just like the other swimmers on the team.
But that doesn’t mean dad doesn’t have higher standards for his only daughter.
“He expects more out of me, I think, because he knows what I can do,” she said.
