Moline's Messerly had head start with dad as coach

“I like having him as my coach because he pushes me hard and doesn’t let me slack off,” she said. “I think that’s why I’m a good swimmer. Without him, I probably wouldn’t be where I am now.”

Roche still strives to treat his only daughter like any other swimmer and not be too hard on her. He said she’s off to a good start with the Maroons.

“I’ve seen a little fire under her with this being her first year in high school,” said Roche, who also has three younger boys. “I think it’s been good for her. It’s a joy coaching her. I get to see her more when I’m at practice.”

Messerly said she swam all summer and had a home workout routine before the prep season. Club swimming also helped get her acclimated with many of her teammates, something that has been difficult this high school season for some teams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learning and practicing alongside the older swimmers on the team has also helped her excel early on.

“They push me a lot,” Messerly said of the team’s more experienced swimmers. “I try to keep up with them and they help me go fast. Without them, I probably wouldn’t go as fast or try as hard in practice.”