Moline's young relay, freshman diver qualify for state

PEKIN — The future of the Moline High School girls swimming team looks especially bright after Saturday’s Pekin Sectional meet.

The Maroons finished second as a team with 225 points behind defending champion and favorite Dunlap’s 279 points. Galesburg was third with 182.

Moline’s points mostly came from freshmen, sophomores and juniors with just one senior swimmer scoring.

Freshman diver Daria Delille was the sectional champion after scoring a 359 at Peoria Notre Dame High School to qualify for state. Two-time Western Big 6 Conference diving champion Darien Sanders was ill and did not compete.

Delille was Moline’s first freshman sectional diving champion since Alissa Wyffels, her coach, won as a freshman in 2004.

Moline’s 200 free relay also punched its ticket to state when sophomore Skyler Chandlee, freshman Addie Ketner, junior Hailee Messerly and freshman Olivia Gustafson dropped over three seconds to place first.

Galesburg took second in the relay after winning at the Western Big 6 Conference meet.

“That was our shot to take our relay to state,” Moline coach Michael Roche said. “We got edged out by Galesburg last weekend.”

Now rested and primed to clock a season-best, the Maroons nailed their swims.

“It paid off,” Roche said of the rest ahead of the sectional. “The girls swam well and got out there and had their best splits of their life and they get to go to state. It’s especially good for a younger team.”

Roche’s Maroons get another week of practicing the 50 free before heading to the state meet next Friday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

“We had some good time drops,” Roche said. “For the girls to come out here and perform and drop a bunch of time, I think that really made it all worthwhile for them.”

Messerly was also runner-up in the 200 individual medley and placed fourth in the 500 freestyle.

She was happy to qualify for the state for the second time. Messerly went to state as a freshman in the 100 butterfly.

She said the younger swimmers have helped the team a lot this year after Moline lost multiple talented seniors from last season.

“They are putting the hard work in and it’s showing,” Messerly said. “Obviously without them we wouldn’t have gone to state in the relay.”

Chandlee, junior Erin Fixen, Messlery, and Gustafson placed second in the 400 free relay to finish the meet.

Chandlee also placed fourth in the 200 free and second in the 100 free.

She said it was a relief to qualify for state for the first time.

“We’ve been working for that all season,” she said, “so it’s good for it to finally happen.”

Moline was the last team in the pool after the meet. The Maroons continued swimming laps when the other teams had cleared out.

Chandlee said the goal is to just get faster ahead of her state debut with her teammates.

“All the struggle finally paid off and it was 100% worth it,” Chandlee said.

“I’m glad that we all get the opportunity to go,” Messerly said.

Gustafson was fourth in the 100 fly and second in the 100 back. Senior Savanna Wynn had two top-six finishes in the 200 IM and 100 breast. Freshman Sophia Kelly and sophomore Laci O’Malley also helped contribute to the team total.

Rock Island placed eighth as a team with its highest finish coming in the 50 free when Bailey Hecker placed sixth.

Rocky’s 400 free relay of Hecker, freshmen Gracelynn Veys and Gracie James and sophomore Lizzie Shorten placed seventh. Hecker, James, Veys and senior Ray Rodriguez were also seventh in the 200 free relay.

Geneseo’s individuals placed 11th and United Township was 13th.