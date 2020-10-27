Not deterred, Moline's Greko closes swim season on a high note

In an already shortened swim season, Moline High School junior Sophie Greko got a call from the school nurse regarding a potential coronavirus exposure to a classmate.
She understandably got nervous.
Despite testing negative for COVID-19, she still had to sit for a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.
The eight-week season, which is usually 12, was cut to just six for Greko in an instant.
Although she caught somewhat of a break with Moline not having a meet scheduled during that period in September, she missed out on valuable pool time, only able to work out on her own.
“It was hard that I had to take a break in a short season,” she said. “But it worked out OK.”
Greko, this week’s Illinois Pacesetter, did not let the adversity derail her junior season.
Her first day rejoining the team came Sept. 29, the day of the Maroons’ home dual against Dunlap, the team’s top rival in recent years having won seven straight sectional titles.
In her return, Greko won two events and swam on two winning relays, but Moline dropped the team decision by two points.
The time off made her attack training even more intensely.
“Being back with all the girls, I was just excited to be back and ready to train hard again,” she said. “I missed it a lot when I was out.”
The time off was barely a speed-bump in Greko’s season, which culminated in Moline winning its first sectional title since 2005 this past Saturday.
The Maroons beat Dunlap by 70 points and Greko was voted Swimmer of the Meet, winning three events — including defeating two defending sectional champions — and placing second in another. She also broke her own 500-yard freestyle school record by a couple seconds.
Recognition of Greko’s standout performance from opposing coaches made it extra special.
“It showed how much I’ve grown over the past few years in my high school career,” the third-year varsity swimmer said. “I thought that was really cool that the coaches decided I deserved that. It really meant a lot to me.”
The sectional this year did not feature any relays, allowing Greko to enter four individual events instead of two. She may have even won all four had her second-place 50 free not come less than 10 minutes after her 200 IM victory. Her other win came in the 100 free before finishing her day with a school record setting win in the 500 free, which came after the 100 free.
She was sectional champion in the 200 free and 500 free last season to qualify for state.
Greko is driven by competition, a pursuit of records and improving her times. Her motivation also comes from the friends she has on the close-knit team coached by Michael Roche, who also coaches most of the Maroons in club season.
A family-like bond is also literal for some Maroons, with Roche’s daughter, Hailee Messerly, a freshman on the team and his dad, John Roche, an assistant coach. His sister, Jennifer, also assisted for a majority of the regular season. Swimmers Hannah Gault and Ava Navarro are first cousins.
Roche said Greko’s brother, Remi, another standout swimmer at Moline, provided motivation with setting records of his own during the boys’ season.
The coach said it was impressive for Greko to overcome the adversity of having to sit out, though he provided some ideas to mix up her training in the time off.
Her soft-spoken nature makes her a leader by example.
“A lot of the girls look up to her and she really pushes some other girls in practice,” Roche said. “She’s a great teammate and the girls love being around her. She’s definitely stepped up and taken on the top dog role.”
Roche says her work ethic, commitment and consistency set her apart from other swimmers her age.
“She’s consistently in the water and doesn’t take much time off,” he said. “That is huge to her success, just staying in the water and being consistent with training. She’s very coachable and she pushes herself. She likes racing the guys in club and I think that’s a good motivator.”
During the offseason, Greko was able to swim twice a day in the summer when pools opened, working on her turns and tweaking the little things in her swims.
Greko said the team’s chemistry, which extends into the offseason, has been a big part of its success this season. Greko, who is mostly calm and quiet, says that comfort within the team makes leading come naturally.
“I just hope that I’m always trying to help people and push everyone in practice and lift them up,” she said. “But everyone is so positive on the team; it’s really a whole-team thing, so it’s easy to be a leader.”
“Everyone is friends and it’s easy to just be positive and train together.”
The pursuit of a major goal of toppling Dunlap has also driven Moline and Greko the past few years. During an unprecedented season and without a state meet, the Maroons achieved nearly all they could.
“I’m really proud of everything that we’ve done as a team this year. I think all of our meets went well and it was a really great season overall,” she said. “Even though COVID-19 stuff was in the way, I just feel like we pushed past that and had a great season.”
