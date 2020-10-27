Not deterred, Moline's Greko closes swim season on a high note

Greko is driven by competition, a pursuit of records and improving her times. Her motivation also comes from the friends she has on the close-knit team coached by Michael Roche, who also coaches most of the Maroons in club season.

A family-like bond is also literal for some Maroons, with Roche’s daughter, Hailee Messerly, a freshman on the team and his dad, John Roche, an assistant coach. His sister, Jennifer, also assisted for a majority of the regular season. Swimmers Hannah Gault and Ava Navarro are first cousins.

Roche said Greko’s brother, Remi, another standout swimmer at Moline, provided motivation with setting records of his own during the boys’ season.

The coach said it was impressive for Greko to overcome the adversity of having to sit out, though he provided some ideas to mix up her training in the time off.

Her soft-spoken nature makes her a leader by example.

“A lot of the girls look up to her and she really pushes some other girls in practice,” Roche said. “She’s a great teammate and the girls love being around her. She’s definitely stepped up and taken on the top dog role.”

Roche says her work ethic, commitment and consistency set her apart from other swimmers her age.