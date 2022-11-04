Pekin Sectional girls swim meet infobox

The basics: Saturday diving at Peoria Notre Dame HS at 9 a.m. and swimming events begin at 1 p.m. at Pekin HS.
Local interest: *Alleman, *Geneseo, Moline, Rock Island, United Township. Other schools competing are: Dunlap, Galesburg, Macomb, Monmouth-Roseville, *ROWVA, Pekin, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods, *Quincy, *Quincy Notre Dame. (*individuals only)
Defending team champion: Dunlap.
Advancing to state: First-place winners in each event from all 16 sectionals advance to next weekend’s state meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. Additionally, any entrant who equals or surpasses the automatic qualifying times advances to state. Also, any diver not placing first, whose sectional score is among the top 32 from all sectional meets, advances to state as an at-large qualifier.
Storylines: The Dunlap Eagles have won the sectional title for nine of the last 11 years; Moline won in 2020. … The only local entry to be seeded first in an event is Moline in diving, which features senior Darien Sanders and freshman Daria Delille seeded first and second, respectively. … Sanders is the two-time defending Western Big 6 Conference diving champion and Delille was second last weekend at the Big 6 Meet. … Sanders was fifth at the sectional last year. … Moline junior Hailee Messerly, who won the sectional title in the 100-yard butterfly as a freshman, is seeded second by three seconds in the 200 IM and third in the 500 free by seven seconds. … Moline sophomore Skyler Chandlee is seeded fourth in the 200 free by five seconds and second in the 100 free by three seconds. … The Maroons are seeded second or third in the three relays. … Moline senior Savanna Wynn is seeded fourth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 breast. ... Freshman Olivia Gustafson and junior Erin Fixen are seeded fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 100 fly for Moline.
Dunlap is seeded first in all but two events. … Galesburg freshman Lily Furrow is seeded first in the 100 fly. ... Rock Island is the only other local with an entry seeded sixth or higher; its 200 free relay of Bailey Hecker, Gracie James, Gracelynn Veys, and Gracie Shorten is seeded sixth.
– Compiled by Drake Lansman
