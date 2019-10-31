PRINCETON — If the Orion volleyball team has yet to hit its peak, Thursday's performance in the Class 2A Princeton Regional title match indicates the Chargers are getting very close.
Two nights after dominating Kewanee in their semifinal victory, the Chargers did likewise against the host Lady Tigers, needing under 45 minutes to score a 25-9, 25-11 sweep at Prouty Gymnasium and earn their eighth straight regional championship and 11th in the last 12 years.
"I definitely do not think we've ever shown our full potential this season, which is a good thing," Orion senior middle hitter Emiliah Morrison said. "We've got a lot more options we can put on the court."
Orion (35-1) advances to Monday's Hall Sectional semifinals in Spring Valley against Deer Creek-Mackinaw (21-12).
Mackenzie Grafton had a match-high 11 kills, nine digs and three aces while Sarah Jacobsen posted six kills and 11 digs.
"We're super-excited," Grafton said. "We came out and played hard tonight. We figured Princeton would have a lot of energy, especially playing here on their home court. We were able to control the crowd really well; we didn't make a lot of errors and we kept things under control."
-- Compiled by Terry Duckett
Riverdale 2, Bureau Valley 0: Riverdale volleyball coach Lisa Black told her team that all she wanted for her birthday was a win Thursday night.
The Rams granted that wish, sweeping Bureau Valley 25-21, 25-11 to win the Class 2A Riverdale Regional title. It was the second regional plaque for the second-seeded Rams (18-14-2) in three years.
Riverdale collected its regional plaque after singing their coach happy birthday following the win.
“They delivered,” Black said of her birthday win. “Anytime you can get a regional title, I’m all for it.”
Sidney Garrett led Riverdale with seven kills.
“It feels amazing to win,” Garrett said. “We were very energetic before the game, so that helped. And we just came together and won.”
Junior Shae Hanrahan had six kills and senior Faith Jackson paced the Rams with 11 assists.
-- Compiled by Drake Lansman
LaSalle Peru 2, Geneseo 1: LaSalle-Peru won the battle at the net Thursday night in the Class 3A Ottawa Regional title game. The Cavaliers edged Geneseo from a regional repeat with a 25-12, 19-25, 25-15 victory.
“It’s really tough as a hitter when you have a block coming at you,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. “It’s like having your bigger brother push you down repeatedly when you’re a kid. You try to get back up, but our girls were just getting frustrated.”
Candence Talbert and Abbi Barrickman led Geneseo with six kills each as Maggi Weller logged 22 digs for the Leafs and Keeli Frerichs had 14.
Komel has 15 returning players next season, as the team only loses four seniors — Cora Varland, Frerichs, Eden McAvoy and Bailey Mitchell.
Fulton 2, Forreston 0: Fulton picked up its 30th win of the season Thursday night. It also collected its first regional plaque in three years.
The second-seeded Steamers edged Forreston 25-23, 25-23 in a regional final at Earlville.
Emily Schipper posted a dozen kills and eight digs while Maddie Hodge collected nine kills. Kylie Collachia facilitated the offense with 24 assists.
Fulton (30-8) advances to Monday's Class 1A sectional in Pecatonica against Dakota at 6:30 p.m.
Iowa volleyball
Lisbon 3, Prince of Peace 0: Maysun Marshall had a match-high 23 kills as Lisbon ended Prince of Peace's 22-win season Thursday with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 victory in a Class 1A regional semifinal at Lisbon.
Junior Anabel Blount recorded 14 kills while sophomore Lily Isenhour had six kills and five blocks. Isabel Hansen had 22 assists for the Irish, who had only one senior on the roster.
Mediapolis 3, Louisa-Muscatine 0: Louisa-Muscatine had its five-match win streak snapped Thursday in a Class 2A regional semifinal.
Mediapolis, the state leader in wins regardless of classification, moved to 41-1 on the season with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 win. It was Mediapolis' second sweep over L-M this year.
Helaina Hillyard had 13 kills and Oliva Moehle registered 29 assists for Mediapolis.
Iowa regional diving
Bettendorf qualifies 2 for state: Bettendorf's Makayla Hughbanks claimed a regional diving championship Thursday night at Davenport Central.
Hughbanks collected a score of 451.10 to edge teammate Sydney Hanson's 441.60. Both qualified for next Friday's state meet in Marshalltown.
Muscatine junior Lexi Hirt and Davenport West sophomore Ella Heath also made the state cutoff. Hirt had a score of 395.85 and Heath 371.55.