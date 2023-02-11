IOWA CITY — A record-setting season for the Pleasant Valley High School boys swimming team culminated with a fifth-place finish in the state on Saturday afternoon.

PV improved six school records, juniors Owen Chiles and Will Gorman each brought home silver and bronze medals individually and the Spartans had two relays place third and fourth in the state finals at the University of Iowa Aquatic Center.

Waukee won the team title for the third straight year by totaling 304 points, ahead of West Des Moines Valley (214), Ames (176) and Ankeny (160). Bettendorf (150.5) placed seventh.

PV’s fifth-place finish was its best as a team since it placed fourth in 2008.

“They always step up in big meets,” PV coach Stacey Zapolski said of the Spartans. “They do a great job of handling pressure well. Obviously it’s kind of a pressure-cooker when you get down to the state meet. They’re kind of big-meet swimmers, they try to stay loose, there’s a lot of joking around, a lot of laughing, a lot of fun.

“They get behind the blocks, and then they get serious. They focus on their race, they do a lot of deep breathing, and they swim fast so it’s amazing to watch.”

The Spartans opened the meet by lowering last weekend’s 200-yard medley relay school record as Chiles, Owen McCredie, Gorman and Gabe Eliasen placed fourth in 1 minute, 34.19 seconds to earn All-American consideration.

Chiles set the school’s 200 individual medley record for the third straight meet, clocking a 1:50.51 to place third and earn All-American consideration.

Gorman placed third in the 100 butterfly and earned All-American consideration with a time of 49.61 before breaking his own 500 free record two events later for the third straight outing. He was runner-up in the state in the 500 with a time of 4:33.58.

Chiles’ second individual medal and school record of the day came in the 100 backstroke, where he was state runner-up in 49.44 and once again earned All-American consideration. It was the third straight meet he set a new PV standard in the event.

“It’s just great to be up there (on the podium) knowing all my hard work is paying off,” Chiles said.

PV’s last two school records came in the 400 free relay to close the meet as two senior Spartans, Eliasen and Keaton Braack, paired with Gorman and Chiles to place third with a time of 3:07.27 to earn All-American consideration.

In addition to improving last weekend’s school relay record, Gorman’s 45.70 to open the relay improved his 100 free record.

Going out on a high note for the seniors played a factor in the race, and the relay came through.

“We kept saying for the last two weeks Keaton Braack was going to be our clutch swimmer, and he had a huge time drop,” Zapolski said. “That was really fun to have Keaton part of that last relay after all these years.”

Zapolski said Eliasen also had a lifetime best swim in the relay.

“It was pretty exciting to get third,” Braack said. “It’s just really good to see that we’re still improving, even though we’re losing people. We’re still gaining people that are just as great.”

Bettendorf had six trips to the podium with top-eight finishes.

The Bulldogs’ 200 medley relay of Jacob Mitvalsky, Kiefer Roemer, Keaton Weaver and Drew Gasper placed eighth. Junior Ricky Zillmer placed sixth in the 200 free and Roemer was sixth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 100 breaststroke.

Mitvalsky, Zillmer, Gasper and Roemer paired to place fourth in the 200 free relay with All-American consideration. Zillmer, Mateo Surma, Hudson Weaver and Keaton Weaver placed sixth in the 400 free relay.

Bettendorf coach Mike Ahrens was recognized with an award for 30 years of service during the meet.

The Spartans dropped time where they could, but a number of other teams had some even bigger time drops in the finals.

“We had two relays coming into the meet ranked first, obviously, and we did not get first,” Zapolski said. “We still had amazing times.”

Chiles felt great about the meet, but there is plenty of motivation still in the tank to have an even better finish next year.

“Next year, we’re hitting it hard,” Chiles said. “A lot of the people that were higher up than me were seniors.”

Gorman believes the team can finish even higher as a team next year.

“Harder training, put in more work, we know we’re going to have a good taper next year,” he said. “It’s just kind of motivation for next year.”

“We still have quite a bit of talent that are juniors and sophomores,” Braack said. “Just all of our group is really great at the sport so I’m excited to see if we keep improving.”

Chiles said the team’s ability to continuously improve this season has come down to hard work and an energetic team spirit.

“All of the other kids that didn’t make it to state, we have them in the stands cheering for us," he noted. "You have all your friends on deck cheering for you. The more excited you are, the more excited you are to swim, the faster you’re going to go.”