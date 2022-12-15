PV's Chiles, Gorman contribute in four wins in dual victory over Bettendorf

Last weekend, Pleasant Valley High School junior swimmer Owen Chiles was dropping time at the Winter Junior Championships national meet in Austin, Texas.

Thursday night, he won two individual events and swam on two relay wins as the Spartans beat Bettendorf 98-72 in their home pool in a matchup of the top two teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. PV also entered the dual ranked No. 2 in the state power rankings with Bettendorf No. 15.

Chiles led off a win in the 200-yard medley relay with Owen McCredie, Will Gorman and Gabe Eliasen in a time of 1 minute, 38.07 seconds. He also won the 200 individual medley (1:58.98) by over five seconds and took the 100 freestyle (48.67) before PV closed the meet with a win in the 400 free relay. Chiles, Caleb Steward, Jamison Gray and Gorman swam the event in 4:07.24.

Chiles said it was a bit hard to go from a two-week taper period in his training ahead of the national meet into Thursday’s dual, but he felt pretty good with his times considering the turnaround.

“I’m right around where I want to be,” he said. “For the first half of high school (swimming) I was targeting that (national) meet. But now that I’m done with it, it’s really going to be getting down to state and really trying to place in the top 3.”

Chiles did not swim his best event on Thursday, the 100 backstroke, the event in which he qualified for the West section of the national meet last weekend with a 58.86 long course time. He placed 49th in the 100 back after clocking a 50.12 and was able to swim in some bonus events. He dropped time in all of them.

Getting the win over rival Bettendorf added to the successful week.

“Last year we lost, the year before that we won,” Chiles said. “After a loss in the year before you really want to get back there and win, and that’s what we did.”

PV won eight of the 11 events and its depth also provided an advantage.

“It’s not up to me or some of the other big, fast guys, it’s up to the depth of the team that can get those second and third and fourth places and get those points," Chiles said.

Gorman won the 200 free (1:46.36) and 100 butterfly (51.33) for PV and Gray won the 500 free in 5:00.95. Steward also won a close 100 back in 56.21 over Bettendorf’s Jacob Mitvalski (56.65).

“I think we have a pretty strong group. We have a group that can really get in there,” Chiles said. “We’re pretty close together. … We have a connected team during practice, we all have fun too and we really trust each other to win and place high.”

Chiles said he trusted Steward to get the win in the 100 back and he did just that.

Chiles and Gorman have both posted top-five times in the state this season.

“I think we inspire the team to set the bar high as we throw down these really fast times,” Chiles said of he and Gorman. “We inspire the kids that maybe aren’t trying in practice to start trying in practice and start getting to where we are. I think the best way to get faster is when you see someone else and you want to be like them, and you work for it.”

Bettendorf’s Drew Gasper won the 50 free in 22.81 and anchored the Bulldogs’ win in the 200 free relay (1:30.82) with Mitvalski, Keaton Weaver and Ricky Zillmer. Kiefer Roemer won the 100 breast in 1:01.72.

Bettendorf coach Mike Ahrens said PV’s lineup has no weaknesses and it will be a work in progress developing depth for the Bulldogs after graduating some standout seniors.

“Goman is a stud, Chiles is a stud, and they are fundamentally sound,” Ahrens said. “They’re good.”

PV coach Stacey Zapolski said there is always a lot of energy when PV and Bettendorf compete.

“The kids know each other and they’ve swam together for years,” she said. “It’s fun to see kids go up against their friends and it’s all good sportsmanship and having fun and throwing down some fast times. Mike’s always got his boys ready so we know to be prepared.”