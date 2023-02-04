Four events, four school records.

That is what Pleasant Valley High School juniors Owen Chiles and Will Gorman helped accomplish at Saturday's district swim meet at Davenport Central High School.

The Spartans set six school records in total to win the district title with 433.5 points, besting defending district champion Bettendorf in second with 414.5. Iowa City High (356) was third, followed by Davenport Central (217), Burlington (138), Keokuk (119), Davenport North (85) and West (83).

Five of PV’s six event wins were school records.

Chiles, Owen McCredie, Gorman and Gabe Eliasen set the tone for the Spartans by clocking a 200 medley relay win to open the meet in 1 minute, 34.92 seconds — which was also the best district time in the state.

Jacob McCredie, who was in the audience to cheer on his younger brother, was a part of the previous relay record set in 2018.

Chiles also improved his own school record in the 100 backstroke (50.02) and his 1:51.47 in the 200 IM was also the best time in the state. Gorman improved his school record in the 500 free (4:38.47) and won the 100 butterfly in 49.88.

PV senior Ryland Feist was runner-up in the 500 and freshman Jamison Gray took third as all three qualified for the state meet next Friday and Saturday at the University of Iowa's Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

Gorman, Eliasen, Keaton Braack and Chiles closed the meet with a school-record 3:08.38 in the 400 free relay. Gorman’s 100 yards in 46.19 to open the relay also broke Zack Bartholomew’s 2008 record of 46.50 in the 100 free.

Gorman was voted district swimmer of the year and PV’s coaching staff also earned the district’s top recognition.

He said the team’s excitement for one another helped fuel the district title.

“It’s just kind of a chain reaction,” Gorman said. “You can't not get excited after getting a record.”

“We’re just glad to be getting down all the old records that have been up so long,” Chiles said. “We’re lowering our records, too. … Planning on going even further at state.”

PV coach Stacey Zapolski said she told the team to have fun and stay in the moment. The team stayed loose as it performed at a high level across the board.

Chiles and Gorman’s competitiveness also paid off on the record-setting day.

“They push each other every single day in practice and they kind of pull the rest of the team along,” Zapolski said. “There isn’t a day that goes by that they don’t give it their all. They’re extremely dedicated, hard-working kids. But they can also laugh a lot and enjoy the moment every single day.

“It’s fun to coach those two and they do a great job leading in the lanes every day.”

After some uncertainty of the team’s depth after graduating some talented swimmers last year, PV was able to reload and secure the district title.

“I don't think we have too much to worry about,” Zapolski said. “We’ve had some kids really step up and fill some holes for us. It’s exciting to see those younger kids really get faster each year.”

There is still work to be done for PV with state now ahead.

“Be excited for what we’ve done, but don’t be satisfied,” Gorman said. “We’ve still got another week of taper and training to do even better next weekend.”

“The mentality is to just keep the stress level as low as possible,” Chiles said. “Whatever happens, happens. You’ve already put all the work in, you just have to go for it.

Additional individual state qualifiers for PV are Keaton Braack (100 fly), Gray (200 free, 500 free) McCredie (200 IM, 100 breast), Feist (200 IM, 500 free), Eliasen (50 free, 100 free) and Caleb Steward (100 free, 100 back).

For Bettendorf, junior Ricky Zillmer won the 200 freestyle in 1:42.03 — the third best time in the state on Saturday. Hudson Weaver and Mateo Surma also qualified for state in the same event. Hudson Weaver also punched his ticket to state in the 500 free.

“Zillmer’s 200 free was a big catalyst,” Bettendorf coach Mike Ahrens said. “We were dropping (time) all day so I’m happy. We lost by a lot in the dual meet to them (PV), so to make it this close and get it down to the last three events, I’m really proud.”

PV led Bettendorf by just a point after eight events before closing it out.

Zillmer also qualified for state with a runner-up finish in the 100 fly. Surma and Keaton Weaver also will join him at state in the event.

Bettendorf’s 200 free relay of Jacob Mitvalsky, Zillmer, Drew Gasper and Kiefer Roemer won in 1:26.06 to post the second-best time in the state on Saturday. Roemer also qualified for state in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

The Bulldogs scored three state qualifiers in the 50 free as Jacob Mitvalsky was runner-up in 21.79; Drew Gasper took third and Keaton Weaver was fifth in the event for Bettendorf. Gasper also qualified for state in the 100 free and Mitvalsky qualified in the 100 back.

Bettendorf’s 200 medley relay of Mitvalsky, Roemer, Keaton Weaver and Gasper also qualified for state, along with its 400 free relay of Zillmer, Surma, Hudson Weaver, and Keaton Weaver. Both relays were among the top 10 district times statewide Saturday.

Davenport Central’s Charlie Jacobs (100 free, 200 free) and Gavin Hopewell (50 free, 100 back) qualified for state in two events.

Competing in Marion, Muscatine’s Colin Millage (200 free, 100 back) and Dakota Dahlke (200 IM, 100 fly) also both qualified for state in two events.

Photos: Iowa district boys swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central