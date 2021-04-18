Quad-Cities All-Metro boys swim team

Xavier Lolli, so., Rock Island: Ranked second in the Illinois metro honor roll in the 50 and 100 free, Lolli swam on all three top relay event times and finished third in three other individual events. He helped Rocks finish second in Big 6 200 free and 400 free relays.

Parker Paulson, jr., Pleasant Valley: Medaled in the 200 individual medley at state with a seventh-place finish (1:55.59) and a state qualifier in the 100 fly. Paulson also anchored the ninth place 400 free relay at state.

Lucas Rettig, so., Rock Island: Led the Illinois metro honor roll in 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, swam on two top relay event times, placed second in Big 6 in 100 fly and 100 back and helped Rocks to finish second in Big 6 200 and 400 free relays

Ryan Vance, jr., Pleasant Valley: Finished 10th at state meet in 200 free (1:43.69) and qualified in 100 free (47.99) along with swimming on the Spartans' eighth and ninth place 200 and 400 free relays.

Ethan Vander Meersch, sr., Moline: All-Big 6 selection, Vander Meersch won a second straight conference diving title by posting a personal-best score of 408.75. He led Illinois metro honor roll in 6- and 11-dive totals.