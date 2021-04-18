Quad-Cities All-Metro boys swim team

Iowa swimmer of the year
Alex Stone, jr., Bettendorf: Selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference swimmer of the year, Stone captured state championships in the 50 and 100 freestyles, anchored a state runner-up 400 free relay and swam the final leg on a fourth place 200 free relay. He recorded a 50 free time of 20.67 seconds and a 100 time of 45.17, which puts him under consideration for All-American honors. He has a maximum eight state medals in past two seasons.
Illinois swimmer of the year
Henry Neff, jr., Moline: An all-Big 6 selection, Neff was the 500-yard freestyle champion in the conference for the second straight year, winning the event by more than 14 seconds. He led the Illinois metro honor roll in four individual events — 100 free (49.82), 500 free (5:03.22), 100 breaststroke (1:05.41) and 200 individual medley (2:01.63).
First team
Peter Adams, jr., Moline: An all-Big 6 selection, Adams was the 200 freestyle champion at Big 6 meet and third in the 100 fly. He led the Illinois metro honor roll in two individual events.
Carter Anderson, jr., Bettendorf: First team all-MAC in three events, he swam on the Bulldogs' state runner-up 400 free relay and fourth place 200 free relay. He also was seventh at state meet in 100 fly (50.62).
Ryan Boeding, sr., Muscatine: State runner-up in the 50 free (20.85) and 10th place in the 100 free (47.17), the Lindenwood University recruit also swam on the state-qualifying 200 and 400 free relays.
Graham Besser, sr., Bettendorf: The lead leg on Bettendorf's fourth place 200 free relay at state, Besser was state qualifier in 50 free and anchored state-qualifying 200 medley relay.
Owen Chiles, fr., Pleasant Valley: First team all-conference in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Chiles was state qualifier in IM and 100 back along with swimming on one state-qualifying relay.
Will Gorman, fr., Pleasant Valley: Came home from the state meet with a team-high three medals. Gorman placed eighth in the 200 free (1:42.85) and 500 free (4:41.37) and anchored eighth place 200 free relay.
Kyle Hopewell, jr., Davenport Central: Hopewell placed third at state in the 100 butterfly (50.07), was a state qualifier in the 100 back and swam on 10th place 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Colin Kilcoin, jr., Bettendorf: The third leg on Bettendorf's state runner-up 400 free relay, he placed 12th at state in 500 free (4:47) along with qualifying in the 100 back and swimming the backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay.
Xavier Lolli, so., Rock Island: Ranked second in the Illinois metro honor roll in the 50 and 100 free, Lolli swam on all three top relay event times and finished third in three other individual events. He helped Rocks finish second in Big 6 200 free and 400 free relays.
Parker Paulson, jr., Pleasant Valley: Medaled in the 200 individual medley at state with a seventh-place finish (1:55.59) and a state qualifier in the 100 fly. Paulson also anchored the ninth place 400 free relay at state.
Lucas Rettig, so., Rock Island: Led the Illinois metro honor roll in 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, swam on two top relay event times, placed second in Big 6 in 100 fly and 100 back and helped Rocks to finish second in Big 6 200 and 400 free relays
Ryan Vance, jr., Pleasant Valley: Finished 10th at state meet in 200 free (1:43.69) and qualified in 100 free (47.99) along with swimming on the Spartans' eighth and ninth place 200 and 400 free relays.
Ethan Vander Meersch, sr., Moline: All-Big 6 selection, Vander Meersch won a second straight conference diving title by posting a personal-best score of 408.75. He led Illinois metro honor roll in 6- and 11-dive totals.
Maxwell Wetteland, jr., Davenport Central: One of the MAC's top sprinters, Wetteland nearly won four medals at state meet. He was ninth in 50 free (21.46) and 100 free (47.08) along with placing 10th in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Honorable mention
Bettendorf: Noah Mitvalsky, jr.; Brock Ohlensehlen, jr.; Keaton Weaver, so.
Davenport Central: Austin Seibert, jr.; Carter Sullivan, jr.; Keegan Tolle, jr.
Pleasant Valley: Bryan Caraman, jr.; Jonathan Chiles, sr.; Ryland Feist, so.; Charles Hechler, jr.; Eric Hedgren, sr.; Owen McCredie, so.; Gabe Eliasen, so.
Moline: Aedyn Rowe, fr.
Rock Island: Cade Barnes, so.; Payton Cassidy, sr.
United Township: Josh Mottet, jr.