Iowa Swimmer of the Year

Will Gorman, jr., Pleasant Valley

Finished as Iowa state runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle by breaking his own school record with a time of 4 minutes, 33.58 seconds. Gorman also took third at state in the 100 butterfly (49.61) to earn All-American consideration a day after breaking PV’s school record from 2008 in the event with a 49.05 in the prelims.

Gorman also swam on PV’s record-setting 400 free relay that finished third at state in 3:07.27 with All-American consideration. His 45.60 to lead off the relay also broke his own 100 free school record. Gorman also swam on PV’s fourth-place 200 medley relay which earned All-American consideration. District champion in the 100 fly, 500 free, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Illinois Swimmer of the Year

Lucas Rettig, sr., Rock Island

The Augustana College signee qualified for state in two events, highlighted by a 13th-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly by posting a season-best time of 50.58 seconds. At the United Township Sectional meet, Rettig set the pool, sectional meet, and school record in the event. His 50.68 broke three-time state champion Marc Gilliam’s record of 50.8 in 1969 in what was also the state record at the time.

Rettig, who was voted Western Big 6 Conference MVP for the second straight year, placed first at the sectional and conference meets in the 100 fly and the 100 backstroke. The versatile swimmer swam in all but two events this season, posting the top time in each among Big 6 swimmers during the regular season.

First team

Keaton Braack, sr., Pleasant Valley: Qualified for state in four events. Swam on PV’s third-place 400 free relay at state which earned All-American consideration and anchored a 12th–place finish in the 200 free relay at state.

Owen Chiles, jr., Pleasant Valley: Broke his own record at the Iowa state meet in the 200 individual medley, placing third in the event with a 1:50.51. Broke his own school record with a 49.44 in the 100 backstroke to finish second at state in the event. Also swam on PV’s fourth-place 200 medley relay which earned All-American consideration and the third-place 400 free relay at state. He was district champion in the 200 IM, 100 back, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Gabe Eliasen, sr., Pleasant Valley: Qualified for state in four events. Anchored PV’s fourth-place 200 medley relay which earned All-American consideration at state and swam on the third-place 400 free relay.

Ryland Feist, sr., Pleasant Valley: State qualifier in three events, highlighted by a ninth-place finish at state in the 500 free.

Drew Gasper, jr., Bettendorf: Qualified for state in four events. Placed 11th at state in the 100 free and helped the Bulldogs' 200 free relay place fourth. Also swam on the 200 medley relay which finished eighth at state.

Ethan Herstedt, jr., Geneseo: Became Geneseo’s first Big 6 champion by winning the 500 freestyle. Finished runner-up in conference in the 200 free, along with two third-place finishes at the sectional in the 200 free and 500 free.

Owen McCredie, sr., Pleasant Valley: Qualified for state in four events. Swam on PV’s fourth-place 200 medley relay at state which earned All-American consideration. Placed 11th at state in the 100 breaststroke and led off PV’s 200 free relay which finished 12th at state.

Jacob Mitvalsky, so., Bettendorf: Qualified for state in four events. Placed ninth at state in the 50 free, 14th in the 100 back and fourth in the 200 free relay. Also swam on the Bulldogs' 200 medley relay which finished eighth at state.

Andrew Oliver, fr., Rock Island: Won the Big 6 diving title and finished third at the sectional.

Kiefer Roemer, so., Bettendorf: Qualified for state in four events. Placed sixth at state in the 200 IM and seventh in the 100 breast. Anchored the fourth-place 200 free relay at state and swam on the 200 medley relay which finished eighth in the state.

Hudson Weaver, so., Bettendorf: Qualified for state in three events. Placed 10th at state in the 200 freestyle and 12th in the 500 free. Swam on a sixth-place finish at state in the 400 free relay.

Keaton Weaver, sr., Bettendorf: Qualified for state in four events. Anchored the Bulldogs’ sixth-place finish at state in the 400 free relay and swam on the 200 medley relay which finished eighth at state.

Ricky Zillmer, jr., Bettendorf: Qualified for state in four events. Placed sixth at state in the 200 freestyle and 11th in the 100 fly. Swam on the 200 free relay which finished fourth at state and led off a sixth-place finish in the 400 free relay.

Honorable mention

Bettendorf: Mateo Surma, so.

Davenport Central: Ben Cox, so.; Calvin Devlin, jr.; Gavin Hopewell, jr.; Charlie Jacobs, so.

Moline: Kyle Phillips, sr.; Aedyn Rowe, jr.; Carson Stickell, so.; Josh Whalen, so.

Muscatine: Dakota Dahlke, jr.; Colin Millage, so.

Pleasant Valley: Caleb Steward, so., Jamison Gray, fr.

Rock Island: Max Zahner, sr.

United Township: Braden Cruse, jr.; Tyler Jackson, jr.