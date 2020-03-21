Quad-Cities All-Metro boys swimming team

Ryan Boeding;Muscatine;Jr.;Seventh at state meet in 50 free (21.20), 13th in 100 free (48.0), swam on two state-qualifying relays

Derek Burgin;Moline;Sr.;Western Big 6 and sectional runner-up in 50 free, third in 100 free, Big 6 champ in 200 free relay, sectional champ in 400 free relay

Ryland Feist;Pleasant Valley;Fr.;District champion in 500 free (4:50.56), 12th at state meet (4:50.58) and swam 1:51.58 in 200 free at districts

Kyle Hopewell;Davenport Central;So.;District swimmer of year was third at state in 100 butterfly (49.6), 17th in 100 back (54.32) and swam on two relays

Nate Martell;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Qualified for state in four events, placed top 10 in two relays and 12th in 100 back (53.4)

Noah Mitvalsky;Bettendorf;So.;State champion in 200 and 400 free relays, swam on sixth place 200 medley relay at state

Sam Mitvalsky;Bettendorf;Sr.;State champion in 200 and 400 free relays, state runner-up in 100 free (45.69), third in 50 free (20.87)

Henry Neff;Moline,So.;Western Big 6 champion in 500 free and 200 free relay, sectional runner-up in 200 IM and third in 500 free, swam 4:57.34 in 500