Quad-Cities All-Metro boys swimming team
topical

Quad-Cities All-Metro boys swimming team

Iowa swimmer of the year

Charlie Bunn, Bettendorf, Sr.

The Missouri signee won a maximum four state championships in February — the 50 freestyle (20.18 seconds) and 100 free (44.41) along with anchoring the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. Bunn earned automatic All-American status and school records in each of those events. He closed his high school career with nine state titles, second most in program history.

Illinois swimmer of the year

Remington Greko, Moline, Sr.

Broke Olympian Gary Conelly's 50-year school record in the 100 freestyle in December. He was Western Big 6 Conference champion in 200 individual medley, 100 free and 200 free relay. Greko claimed sectional crowns in 50 free, 100 free and 400 free relay. At state meet, he placed 22nd in 100 free and 33rd in 50 free. He swam a season-best 21.70 in the 50 free.

First team

Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

Carter Anderson;Bettendorf;So.;Swam on sixth place 200 medley relay at state, ninth at state in 100 butterfly (50.93) and 200 free qualifier

Gage Behnke;Kewanee;Sr.;Second at state meet in 50 free, 100 free and 200 free and third in 100 breast in athletes with disabilities category

Ryan Boeding;Muscatine;Jr.;Seventh at state meet in 50 free (21.20), 13th in 100 free (48.0), swam on two state-qualifying relays

Derek Burgin;Moline;Sr.;Western Big 6 and sectional runner-up in 50 free, third in 100 free, Big 6 champ in 200 free relay, sectional champ in 400 free relay

Ryland Feist;Pleasant Valley;Fr.;District champion in 500 free (4:50.56), 12th at state meet (4:50.58) and swam 1:51.58 in 200 free at districts

Kyle Hopewell;Davenport Central;So.;District swimmer of year was third at state in 100 butterfly (49.6), 17th in 100 back (54.32) and swam on two relays

Nate Martell;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Qualified for state in four events, placed top 10 in two relays and 12th in 100 back (53.4)

Noah Mitvalsky;Bettendorf;So.;State champion in 200 and 400 free relays, swam on sixth place 200 medley relay at state

Sam Mitvalsky;Bettendorf;Sr.;State champion in 200 and 400 free relays, state runner-up in 100 free (45.69), third in 50 free (20.87)

Henry Neff;Moline,So.;Western Big 6 champion in 500 free and 200 free relay, sectional runner-up in 200 IM and third in 500 free, swam 4:57.34 in 500

Parker Paulson;Pleasant Valley;So.;Swam in four events at state meet, including 11th in 200 IM (1:56.73) and eighth in 400 free relay

Alex Stone;Bettendorf;So.;State champion in 200 and 400 free relays, fifth at state in 200 IM (1:52.96) and sixth in 100 butterfly (50.64)

Ryan Vance;Pleasant Valley;So.;State qualifier in four events, second at districts in 200 free (1:46.79) and fourth in 100 free (48.33)

Ethan Vander Meersch;Moline;Jr.;Western Big 6 and sectional diving champion, state qualifier; season-best 368.5 for 11 dives

Honorable mention

Bettendorf -- Graham Besser, Jr.; Ben Ketelaar, Jr.; Brock Ohlensehlen, So.

Davenport Central -- Wyatt Land, Sr.; Max Wetteland, So.

Kewanee -- Conner Bryan, Jr.

Mercer County -- Josh Hay, Sr.

Moline -- Peter Adams, So.; Steven Klumb, Sr.; Warren Oestmann, Jr.; Phineas VanVooren, So.

Muscatine -- Ethan Heth, Sr.

Pleasant Valley -- Bryan Caraman, So.; Brett Little, Sr.

Rock Island -- Cade Barnes, Fr.; Payton Cassidy, Jr.; Xavier Lolli, Fr.; Ryan Nickel, Sr.; Lucas Rettig, Fr.; Noah Rettig, Jr.; Shay Wright, Jr.

United Township -- Aiden Webb, So.  

Wethersfield -- Colton Mosley, So.

