Quad Cities All-Metro girls swimming and diving team

Illinois swimmer of year
Sophie Greko, sr., Moline
Greko finished a decorated swim career by setting two Moline High School records at the state meet, establishing marks in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle. She swam a 5:07.26 in the 500 to break her own record and place 16th at state, while placing 26th in the 200 IM with a school-best 2:08.71. She set school records in the 50 free (23.96) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.16) this season, also swimming on record-setting 200 medley relay and 200 free relays.
Greko won sectional titles in the 200 IM and 500 free after winning the 200 IM and 100 free at the Western Big 6 Conference meet. She also swam on Big 6 wins in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Iowa swimmer of year
Taylor Buhr, sr., Pleasant Valley
Signed to swim at the University of South Dakota, Buhr placed third at the Iowa state meet in the 100-yard breaststroke with a season-best time of 1 minute, 4.30 seconds and finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:08.59). She also was the breaststroke leg of the Spartans' sixth place 200 medley relay and anchored the state-qualifying 400 free relay.
Named co-Mississippi Athletic Conference swimmer of the year with Muscatine's Abby Lear, Buhr was first team all-conference in the 200 IM and 100 breast and won both events at the state-qualifying meet in Clinton. She finished her career with three top-five finishes at the state meet in the 100 breaststroke.
First team
Abby Buechel, sr., Pleasant Valley: Anchored the Spartans' sixth place 200 medley relay at state; first team all-MAC in 500 free (season-best 5:21.58); second team all-MAC and 16th at state in 200 free (season-best 1:55.87); led off state-qualifying 400 free relay
Hannah Cousins, so., Davenport Central: First team all-MAC in three events, she placed seventh at state meet in 200 medley relay, eighth in 100 backstroke (season-best 57.87) and 14th in 50 free (season-best 24.45); had one of MAC's top five times in five individual events
Hannah Gault, sr., Moline: Big 6 100 backstroke champion and swam on conference championship 200 medley and 200 free relays; fourth at sectionals in 200 IM; had Illinois metro's top time in 100 back (1:03.72) and third in 200 IM (2:19.81)
Maddie Glaus, jr., Pleasant Valley: State diving qualifier had the best six-dive total of any individual in the MAC this season (324.40) and was third at the regional meet with a 380.15 total for 11 dives; earned first team all-MAC honors
Maci Greenley, sr., Bettendorf: Qualified for state meet in two individual events -- 19th in 100 butterfly and 22nd in 100 backstroke with season-best time of 1:00.14; season-best time of 59.93 in 100 fly; swam on state-qualifying 200 medley relay
Isabel Heller, so., Davenport Central: First team all-MAC in three events, Heller was fifth at state meet in 100 breaststroke (season-best 1:05.24), swam on seventh place medley relay, took 10th in 200 IM (season-best 2:11.33) and was on 12th place 200 free relay
Abby Lear, sr., Muscatine: Co-MAC swimmer of year and the Northern Iowa recruit was fifth at state in 50 freestyle (season-best 23.57) and sixth in 100 free (season-best 52.10); swam on state's eighth place 200 free relay and state-qualifying 400 free relay
Hailee Messerly, so., Moline: Won maximum four events at Big 6 meet (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 200 free, 100 butterfly); second at sectionals in 200 free; best among Big 6 swimmers in 100 fly (1:00.57) and second in 50 free (25.41) and 200 IM (2:18.95)
Mary Selden, so., Bettendorf: First team all-MAC in four events; the Bulldogs' top sprinter came home from the state meet with four top-10 finishes -- fifth in 200 free (season-best 1:54.71) and 400 free relay, sixth in 200 free relay and ninth in 100 free (season-best 52.69)
Olivia Sholl, jr., Rock Island: Big 6 champion in the 100 breaststroke (season-best 1:08.97) and third place in the 200 IM; sectional runner-up in 100 breaststroke and fifth in 200 IM; ranked among the top 5 in Big 6 in five individual events
Clara Van Note, sr., Moline: State qualifier in the 200 freestyle (season-best time 1:57.80); Big 6 champion in 500 free (season-best 5:23.68) along with 200 medley and 200 free relays; sectional champion in 200 free and third in 100 free (season-best 56.41)
Riley Wehr, jr., Bettendorf: A member of the Bulldogs' fifth place 400 free relay at state, she was state qualifier in 100 butterfly (season-best time 59.44) and 200 IM (season-best and team-best time of 2:13.72); first team all-MAC in butterfly, second team in 200 IM
Alyssa Witt, jr., Bettendorf: A state participant in the maximum four events, she was part of two top-six relays (fifth 400 free and sixth 200 free) along with 13th in the 100 butterfly (season-best 58.98) and 17th in 200 free (season-best 1:56.12); also swam 53.98 in 100 free on a relay
Honorable mention
Bettendorf: Camryn Hanson, jr.; Kathryn Miletich, sr.; Katie Ripley, sr.; Abby Selden, so.; Ella Zillmer, sr.
Davenport Central: Simone Green, so.; Gabbie Hanson, fr.
Davenport West: Ella Heath, sr.
Moline: Skyler Chandlee, fr.; Erin Fixen, so.; Ava Navarro, so.; Jordan Remley, so.; Darien Sanders, jr.; Savanna Wynn, jr.