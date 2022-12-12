Quad Cities All-Metro girls swimming & diving team

Iowa swimmer of year

Hannah Cousins, Davenport Central

The Davenport Central High School junior was state champion in the 100-yard backstroke in 54.98 seconds and earned All-American consideration in the event. She had top-three finishes at state in the maximum four events, earning runner-up in the 100 butterfly (55.84 seconds) and 200 free relay, and placing third in the 200 medley relay.

The co-regional swimmer of the year was regional champion in the 100 back, 100 fly and swam on wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. She had the best time in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in five individual events this season.

Illinois swimmer of year

Hailee Messerly, Moline

The versatile Messerly was a state qualifier in the 200-yard freestyle relay and posted four top-four finishes at the Pekin Sectional meet. The junior was sectional runner-up in the 200 individual medley and 400 free relay, also placing first in the 200 free relay and fourth in the 500 free.

She was Western Big 6 Conference champion in the 200- and 500- freestyle and swam on the Maroons’ 400 free relay win. She posted the best time in the Big 6 in the 500 free and 200 IM.

First team

Skyler Chandlee, so., Moline: Chandlee was a state qualifier in the 200 free relay and sectional runner-up in the 400 free relay. She placed second in the 100 free and fourth in the 200 free at the sectional. She was a Western Big 6 Conference champion in the 400 free relay and runner-up in the 200 free and 100 free.

Daria DeLille, fr., Moline: DeLille was one of just three freshmen divers to qualify for state after taking the sectional diving title. She was Western Big 6 Conference runner-up in diving.

Schyon Droleman, sr., Morrison: Drolema posted two fifth-place finishes at the sectional in the 500 free and 100 free. She was NIIC champion in the 50 free and 100 free.

Leilah Gaither, so., Bettendorf: Gaither qualified for state in four events, placing 27th in the 50 free, 26th in the 100 free, 13th in the 200 free relay and 11th in the 400 free relay.

Maddie Glaus, sr., Pleasant Valley: The state diving qualifier placed 22nd and was regional champion. She also posted the highest six-dive total (241.85) in the MAC this season.

Dawsyn Green, so., Pleasant Valley: Green placed sixth at state in the 100 butterfly and 12th in the 200 IM. She was regional runner-up in the 100 fly and 200 IM, also placing second in the 400 free relay and third in the 200 free relay.

Simone Green, jr., Davenport Central: Green swam on two state relays, placing second in the 200 free relay and third in the 200 medley relay. The co-regional swimmer of the year was regional champion in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay and 200 medley relay.

Olivia Gustafson, fr., Moline: Gustafson was a state qualifier in the 200 free relay, also placing second in the 400 free relay at the sectional. She was sectional runner-up in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 butterfly. She was Big 6 champion in the 400 free relay and runner-up in the 100 fly and 100 back.

Isabel Heller, jr., Davenport Central: Heller placed third at state in the 100 breaststroke, second in the 200 free relay, third in the 200 medley relay and 13th in the 200 IM. She was regional champion in the 100 breast, 200 IM, 200 free relay and 200 medley relay. She had the best time in the MAC in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.

Lauren Kathan, jr., Pleasant Valley: Kathan qualified for state in four events, placing 23rd in the 200 free, 16th in the 500 free, 10th in the 200 free relay and ninth in the 400 free relay. She posted the best 500 free time in the MAC this season (5:22.67).

Caitlin Quinn, so., Pleasant Valley: Quinn qualified for state in four events, placing 13th in the 500 free, 27th in the 100 breast, 15th in the 200 medley relay and ninth in the 400 free relay.

Riley Wehr, sr., Bettendorf: Wehr qualified for state in four events, placing 20th in the 200 medley relay, 22nd in the 200 IM, 18th in the 200 butterfly and 11th in the 400 free relay.

Alyssa Witt, sr., Bettendorf: Witt was a state qualifier in the 400 free relay, 200 free relay, 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She placed 16th in the 200 free, 10th in the 100 fly, 13th in the 200 free relay and 11th in the 400 free relay.

Honorable mention

Bettendorf: Camryn Hanson, sr.; Ella Boehm, so.; Peyton Morse, jr.; Jenna Farwell, fr.; Juliana Cortes, sr.

Davenport Central: Olivia Hopewell, fr.; Hannah Ford, jr.; Lauren Valleroy, so.; Gabbie Hanson, so.; Annie Pauwels, jr.

Davenport West: Lily Shaffer, sr.

Moline: Erin Fixen, jr.; Sophia Kelly, fr.; Addie Ketner, fr.; Darien Sanders, sr.; Savanna Wynn, sr.

Morrison: Landri Harmon, sr.

Muscatine: Madeline Fisher, jr.; Kaelen Tjebkes, jr.; Sarah Butzen, jr.; Vanessa Calderon, sr.; Hadley Hilbrant, jr.

Pleasant Valley: Lindsay Durick, so.; Ellen Tews, sr.; Savannah Smith, so.; Leah Patton, sr.

Tipton: Avary Calonder, jr.