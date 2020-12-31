Quad-Cities All-Metro girls swimming team

Olivia Sholl, jr., Rock Island: She was Big 6 and sectional champion in the 100 breaststroke, with season-best time of 1:08.16. Sholl placed second at Big 6 in 200 IM and fourth at sectionals (season-best time of 2:20.10).

Miriam Trenary, sr., Moline: Was part of the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays at conference along with placing second in 100 breaststroke and third in 200 IM. She was third at sectionals in 100 breast, with season-best time of 1:10.38.

Clara Van Note, jr., Moline: Claimed a maximum four titles at Big 6 meet -- 100 free, 500 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay. She was runner-up at sectionals in 200 free and third in 100 free. Had season-best time of 2:01.63 in 200 free and 55.57 in 100 free.

Grace Veach, jr., Pleasant Valley: The first team all-MAC recipient tied for 13th at state in 100 back (59.03) and swam 25.24 in 50 free. Veach swam on PV's 10th place state medley relay along with leading off the 200 free relay.

Riley Wehr, so., Bettendorf: Captured the 500 free at regionals (5:21.19) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:15.14). She was the second leg on the Bulldogs' sixth place 400 free relay at state and swam the fly portion of the 200 medley relay at state.