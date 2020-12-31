Quad-Cities All-Metro girls swimming team

Iowa athlete of the year
Makayla Hughbanks, sr., Bettendorf: Hughbanks became the school's first individual state diving champion in November. She compiled an 11-dive score of 505.70 points, the only diver in the field to eclipse 500 points, and the first state champion from the Mississippi Athletic Conference since Pleasant Valley's Claire Park in 2015-16. Hughbanks, outside of the top 10 at state as a sophomore and junior, posted a school-record total of 509.95 at the regional meet in Davenport.
Illinois athlete of the year
Sophie Greko, jr., Moline: She powered the Maroons to their first sectional title since 2005 in November. Named the swimmer of the meet at sectionals, Greko won three events and set lifetime bests in her four events. She took the 200 individual medley (2:12.64), 100 freestyle (53.27) and 500 freestyle (5:07.34, breaking her own school record) along with placing second in the 50 free. Greko won a maximum four events at the Western Big 6 meet.
First team
Abby Buechel, jr., Pleasant Valley: Team's top swimmer in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyles, she was 16th at state in the 200 free (1:59.73). Buechel earned first team MAC accolades in the 200 free and second in the 500 free (5:24.96).
Taylor Buhr, jr., Pleasant Valley: Placed fourth at the state meet in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.78) and took 10th in the 200 IM (2:11.46). The first team all-MAC performer swam on the Spartans' 10th place 200 medley relay and anchored the state-qualifying 400 free relay.
Hannah Cousins, fr., Davenport Central: Established four school records in individual events this season — 50 free, 100 free, 500 free and 100 back. She was sixth at state in 100 back (57.93) and 14th in 100 free (54.51). Competed on two state-qualifying relays as well.
Hannah Gault, jr., Moline: Big 6 Conference champion and third at sectionals in 100 backstroke, she had a season-best time of 1:03.93. She also was part of the conference winning 200 medley relay.
Sydney Hanson, sr., Bettendorf: After fourth-place finishes at state in diving as a freshman and a junior, Hanson took third in her final year with an 11-dive score of 478.75. Hanson was runner-up to Hughbanks at the regional meet.
Abby Lear, jr., Muscatine: The MAC swimmer of the year placed fourth in the 50 free (24.12) and fourth in the 100 free (52.70) at state. She also swam on the Muskies' state-qualifying 200 and 400 free relays. Lear had Muscatine's best time of the season in six different individual events.
Hailee Messerly, fr., Moline: Won a maximum four events at the Big 6 meet — 100 fly, 200 IM, 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. Messerly won sectional title in 100 fly, was second in 500 free and third in 200 free. Swam Illinois metro-best 1:01.15 in fly.
Mary Selden, fr., Bettendorf: One of the Bulldogs' top sprinters, the first team all-MAC performer in three events was 10th at state in 200 free (1:56.95) and 11th in 100 free (53.54). She anchored Bettendorf's sixth place 400 free relay at state and 16th place 200 free relay.
Olivia Sholl, jr., Rock Island: She was Big 6 and sectional champion in the 100 breaststroke, with season-best time of 1:08.16. Sholl placed second at Big 6 in 200 IM and fourth at sectionals (season-best time of 2:20.10).
Miriam Trenary, sr., Moline: Was part of the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays at conference along with placing second in 100 breaststroke and third in 200 IM. She was third at sectionals in 100 breast, with season-best time of 1:10.38.
Clara Van Note, jr., Moline: Claimed a maximum four titles at Big 6 meet -- 100 free, 500 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay. She was runner-up at sectionals in 200 free and third in 100 free. Had season-best time of 2:01.63 in 200 free and 55.57 in 100 free.
Grace Veach, jr., Pleasant Valley: The first team all-MAC recipient tied for 13th at state in 100 back (59.03) and swam 25.24 in 50 free. Veach swam on PV's 10th place state medley relay along with leading off the 200 free relay.
Riley Wehr, so., Bettendorf: Captured the 500 free at regionals (5:21.19) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:15.14). She was the second leg on the Bulldogs' sixth place 400 free relay at state and swam the fly portion of the 200 medley relay at state.
Alyssa Witt, so., Bettendorf: First team all-MAC in the 50 free (24.87) and 100 fly (59.68), she placed 15th at state in 100 fly and led off the Bulldogs' sixth place 400 free relay and 16th place 200 free relay at state.
Honorable mention
Bettendorf: Maci Greenley, jr.; Valerie Gutierrez, jr.; Katie Ripley, jr.; Abby Selden, fr.; Ella Zillmer, jr.
Davenport Central: Isabel Heller, fr.; Simone Green, fr.; Liz Weber, sr.
Davenport West: Ella Heath, jr.; Niah Smith, jr.
Moline: Celia Cervantes, sr.; Annika Zemek, so.; Hannah Schimmel, fr.
Morrison: Schyon Drolema, so.; Kate Henson, jr.; Laney Edgeton, jr.
Muscatine: Lexi Hirt, sr.; Morgan Galloway, sr.; Madeline Fisher, fr.; Genevieve Millage, jr.; Jillian Hilbrant, sr.
Pleasant Valley: Maddie Glaus, so.; Leah Patton, so.; Abby Minor, sr.
Rock Island: Bailey Hecker, so.; Allyson Smithson, sr.; Ella McKinley, sr.
United Township: Jillian Smith, jr.