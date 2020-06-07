Quad-Cities' Male Athlete of the Year: Bettendorf's Charlie Bunn

His waist line was expanding. He struggled to complete one pull-up. He was lagging behind in the pool.
Several months before starting his freshman year at Bettendorf, Charlie Bunn was at a crossroads in his swimming career.
An elite swimmer at ages 8, 9, 10 and 11, Bunn had plateaued.
At approximately 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds, Bunn had trouble fitting into his suit for the club state meet in Iowa City. One of the meet’s starters, in fact, questioned if it was even him on the blocks based on much his body had changed following foot surgery in eighth grade.
He finished second-to-last in the 200 freestyle.
“It was definitely a wakeup call for me,” Bunn admitted. “People are always going to be faster than you, but that just humbled me and made me realize there was a lot more work I needed to put in.”
Bunn, with the guidance of his father and a massive growth spurt, overhauled his body. The end result was him having one of the most decorated high school swimming careers in Quad-Cities history.
The Missouri recruit finished with nine state championships, nine All-American honors, two state meet records and more than 20 pool, meet and state records.
He is the Quad-City Times Salute to Sports Male Athlete of the Year, the first from Bettendorf since Bubba Hernandez in 2013 and the first boy recipient in 39 years to have swimming as his primary sport.
“He’s not a four-sport kid, but the work he does for his one sport eclipses what most people do in four,” Bettendorf swim coach Mike Ahrens said.
Brotherly influence
Bunn never had to search far for inspiration. His two older brothers, Cole and Zach, provided plenty of fuel.
Cole graduated from Bettendorf in 2014 and Zach in 2017. Cole, a state qualifier in swimming, became a premier triathlete. Zach stood on the podium in all four events at the state swim meet his senior year, including a championship in the 200 medley relay.
“They’ve been very important in my development,” Bunn said. “Most of it comes from the competitiveness between all of us. We all wanted to beat each other.”
That competition extended beyond the pool. They would see who could do the most push-ups, pull-ups or sit-ups. During the holidays, a chess tournament often breaks out.
“That gets pretty intense,” Bunn admitted.
The competitiveness spurred Bunn’s interest in swimming.
“I would go to their swim meets and be like, ‘I definitely could beat them at this,’” Bunn recalled.
Swimming, though, was not part of the boys’ family background.
Their father, Jim, played football in college. Their uncle was an avid basketball player. Their two aunts were standout runners. Their grandfather has a track meet named after him in Humboldt, Iowa.
“I never swam a competitive stroke in my life,” Jim said. “When we moved to Bettendorf, one of the questions we asked, what’s the best football program in the Quad-Cities that has good academics? Ten out of 10, it was Bettendorf.
“So we originally came to Bettendorf for the football program. They just happened to have a good swim program too.”
Jim and his wife, Lisa, encouraged their boys to try all sports at a young age. Besides swimming, Charlie dabbled with baseball, basketball and football.
“Our dad didn’t force us to pick just one,” Bunn said. “My brothers picked what they wanted and I followed their footsteps with swimming.
“It was the competitiveness for me. I wanted to stick with the sport I could beat my brothers in.”
Even through some turbulent moments, it stuck.
“I’ve always had a love for swimming,” Bunn said. “When you win a race, you can’t contest it. The time doesn’t lie. With team sports, it is kind of hard to determine who the best player is sometimes. I just like the straight-forwardness of swimming.”
Overcoming injury
Bunn broke his ankle while playing with a friend in September of eighth grade. That wasn’t the worst of it.
After X-rays and doctor visits, it was discovered Bunn had no heel bone.
“He had to go through a lot of surgery to get it corrected,” Jim said. “He sat out swimming from like September until March that year.”
Bunn couldn’t walk for four months. He was on crutches and often used a scooter to get around. As a result, he added weight.
“I was not a little overweight, I was a lot overweight,” Bunn admitted. “At that point, I really didn’t know what my swimming future was going to be.”
His heart wasn’t in it, either.
“When he was 8, 9 or 10 years old, I swear he was working harder than he was at 12, 13 or 14,” Jim said. “He was pounding yardage and never fought doing it when he was younger. At 12 and 13, it became a big challenge and the reason was he plateaued out.”
Bunn’s lack of strength showed during a trip to Boulder, Colo., to visit his brother.
“He jumped on the (pull-up) bar and couldn’t do one pull-up,” Jim recalled. “Before, he could 15, 16 pull-ups. He came home from that trip and said, ‘I’m ready to start training and make this change.’”
Jim created a dryland program for his son. Bunn locked into it.
It wasn’t specific for swimming. Jim devised a plan that included the power and explosiveness needed for football, the agility required in basketball, the anaerobic endurance necessary for soccer and the focus vital for baseball.
“I looked at all those different sports and embedded them into a program to make him an overall athlete,” Jim said. “I wasn’t sure how it would specifically equate to swimming.
“My focus was to make him the best athlete he could be.”
Turning point
Ahrens described Bunn as “small and a little chubby” when he entered the Bulldogs’ program. Bunn swam distance events during his freshman season and most of his sophomore year.
He was 12th at the state meet in the 200 free (1 minute, 46.87 seconds) and 14th in the 500 free (4:54.12) along with swimming a leg on the third place 400 free relay as a freshman.
“(My freshman season) gave me confidence and hope,” Bunn said.
Bunn took another leap his sophomore year. He placed third at state in the 100 free (46.60), sixth in the 200 free (1:42.85) and swam on the championship 200 free relay.
“What drove me the most was winning the relay,” Bunn said. “After that first win, I just wanted more.”
At the same point, his body developed.
In a span of three years, Bunn grew more than 6 inches to his current height of 6-1. He started doing more explosive work designed for sprinters.
“He got thin, really matured physically and transformed himself into a legitimate Division I athlete,” Ahrens said.
Jim believes the game-changer was during the summer of his sophomore year. Bunn made the first junior national cutoff time.
“It was then I thought, ‘Wow, I’m a higher level than I even thought,’” Bunn said. “It made me push harder and want to reach that next level.”
By his junior season, Bunn transitioned into an all-out sprinter.
Bunn won a maximum four state championships his junior season — 50 free, 100 free and anchored the 200 and 400 free relays.
“After those four wins, I wanted more,” he said. “That was a big driving factor for me. A lot more (Division I) schools contacted me. It wasn’t just the wins, but the times that I went.”
He added titles in the same four events this past February, becoming just the third swimmer in Iowa boys’ history to capture eight straight gold medals.
Bunn broke the state meet record in the 50 free (20.18 seconds) and his anchor leg in the 400 free relay guided the Bulldogs to a state-record clocking of 3:02.38.
“His reaction time off the block is second to none,” Ahrens said. “When you’re talking 50 free and 19 to 20 seconds, if you’re first off the blocks, everybody is playing catch-up from then on.”
The nine state championships are second most in Bettendorf and Q-C history behind the 10 Ian Renner-Arjes claimed from 1996-99.
“It is a huge accomplishment not many people can say,” Bunn said. “Honestly, everyone wants to be taller and stronger early on, but I wouldn’t change a thing. The transformation between my eighth and ninth grade year and then again between my freshman and sophomore year, it made me the swimmer I am.
“There was a lot of grinding and hard work put in after the foot surgery. If I didn’t go through that, I wouldn’t be as good as I am today.”
Next chapter
After his run of success late in his sophomore season and through his junior campaign, Bunn was inundated with calls and emails from Division I programs. He had more than 40 schools reach out.
“It got a little bit overwhelming and stressful for him,” Jim said. “It was driving him nuts.”
Southern Methodist University made a hard push at the end of the recruiting process, but Missouri won Bunn over on his visit.
“He’s always wanted to swim in the SEC,” Jim said, “and Missouri is relatively close to home.”
Former Muscatine swimmer Alex Walton and Pleasant Valley alum Nick Staver had positive experiences in the Tigers’ program.
“What was very exciting about Charlie was that he had a pre-existing relationship with one of our swimmers who had nothing but great things to say about him,” Missouri swim coach Andrew Grevers said. “We knew that his attitude and effort would be a great fit for Mizzou.”
Grevers was struck by Bunn’s confidence and politeness during the recruiting process.
“It was clear early on that his personality and demeanor would be a great fit for our team culture,” Grevers said.
Bunn understands he’ll no longer be the most dominant swimmer when he walks into Missouri's program. He’ll be competing against teammates who are bigger, stronger and just as accomplished.
Missouri was ranked seventh in the country in the final set of rankings last winter. It has multiple sprinters standing at least 6-4 who can go under 20 seconds in the 50 free.
“Everyone at that level right now has won state meets and been the fastest kid at their school,” Bunn said. “That’s going to be enjoyable. I feel I’m the type of kid who will continue to chase them until I beat them. I’m looking for that next person.”
Bunn is ranked among the top 10 in the country for ages 18 and under in the 50 free for long course meters. He is ranked as the third best prospect in Iowa by collegeswimming.com for the 2020 class and among the top 200 nationally.
Can Bunn make an impact in his freshman year? Grevers believes so.
“Charlie will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the sprint program, especially on the 200 freestyle relay,” Grevers said. “I would not be surprised if he was representing Mizzou at NCAAs in that relay.”
Just a tenth of a second off the Olympic Trials cutoff in the 50 freestyle, Bunn has aspirations of qualifying next summer.
Down the road, the dream is to make the United States Olympic team.
“That is something every high-end swimmer wants to make a run at,” Bunn stated.
And based on the transformation Ahrens witnessed the past four years, he believes there is more in the tank for Bunn.
“He’s done everything we’ve asked for and more,” Ahrens said. “You won’t find one person on our team that would say a bad word about him.
“He did it the right way. He never back-talked, was never lazy and never took a practice off. He plugged away every day. College is a different deal, but I can’t wait to watch him at Missouri because he'll work his tail off to maximize his potential."
