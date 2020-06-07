Quad-Cities' Male Athlete of the Year: Bettendorf's Charlie Bunn

His waist line was expanding. He struggled to complete one pull-up. He was lagging behind in the pool.

Several months before starting his freshman year at Bettendorf, Charlie Bunn was at a crossroads in his swimming career.

An elite swimmer at ages 8, 9, 10 and 11, Bunn had plateaued.

At approximately 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds, Bunn had trouble fitting into his suit for the club state meet in Iowa City. One of the meet’s starters, in fact, questioned if it was even him on the blocks based on much his body had changed following foot surgery in eighth grade.

He finished second-to-last in the 200 freestyle.

“It was definitely a wakeup call for me,” Bunn admitted. “People are always going to be faster than you, but that just humbled me and made me realize there was a lot more work I needed to put in.”

Bunn, with the guidance of his father and a massive growth spurt, overhauled his body. The end result was him having one of the most decorated high school swimming careers in Quad-Cities history.

The Missouri recruit finished with nine state championships, nine All-American honors, two state meet records and more than 20 pool, meet and state records.