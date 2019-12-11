You are the owner of this article.
Quad-City Times All-Metro girls swimming team
ALL-METRO GIRLS SWIMMING TEAM

Quad-City Times All-Metro girls swimming team

Sami Roemer and Arianna Ottavianelli were the only swimmers in the Mississippi Athletic Conference this season to earn first-team honors in a maximum four events.

The Bettendorf seniors, both headed to Division I swim programs, headline this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro girls swimming and diving team.

Roemer and Ottavianelli helped the Bulldogs to a sixth-place finish at the state meet.

Headed to Missouri State, Roemer — the MAC swimmer of the year — flourished in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Ottavianelli, going to Florida State, excelled in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Both were on Bettendorf's top-six 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

There are three divers on the first team — three-time Western Big Six champion Taylor Puglisi of Moline — along with Bettendorf's duo of Sydney Hanson and Makayla Hughbanks.

Bettendorf has a metro-best six first-team selections. Moline has three and Pleasant Valley two while Muscatine and Rock Island each have one.

 

