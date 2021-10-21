Record-setting Senior Night for Maroons' Greko

Celebrating her senior night, Moline High School girls' swimming standout Sophie Greko made it a night to remember.
Even though the Maroons came up on the short end of a 106-80 decision to Pleasant Valley at Moline High School's George F. Senneff Pool, Greko counted two team records among her four wins Thursday evening.
First, Greko's leadoff leg of 23.96 seconds with the Maroons' winning 200 freestyle relay counted officially as the 50 freestyle record, enabling her to break Shannon Doh's 2009 standard of 24.48 seconds.
Greko's other record came as she won the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.16 to top Jackie Grimes' 2003 mark of 1:08.40.
"I'm really excited. The energy here was good and the whole team was so supportive, I felt it was easy to build up energy. That made me go fast," said Greko. "The 100 breaststroke (record), I was just off of it on Tuesday, so breaking it was a goal of mine coming in. The 50 freestyle, that was kind of added on."
She now holds three Moline girls' swimming records having set the 500 freestyle standard of 5:07.34 last fall.
Greko's record-breaking lead-off leg got the Maroons' 200 free relay jump-started to a winning time of 1:42.39 as she teamed with fellow seniors Clara Van Note and Hannah Gault along with sophomore Hailee Messerly.
Her night began with a win in the 200 IM, posting a time of 28.96 seconds. Following the two record-setting events, she teamed again with Van Note, Gault and Messerly to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:47.29.
"I feel like I'm better than I was at this time last year," said Greko. "I hope it's a good sign. I'm hoping to drop my times at sectionals."
Among the other two seniors competing for the final time at their home pool, Van Note scored three wins and Gault had the two relay victories. Individually, Van Note won the 100 freestyle in 55.86.
"I wanted to have a good meet for senior night, and this was a good one for us to have before conference (the Oct. 30 Western Big 6 meet at Rock Island)," Van Note said. "A lot of us swim with the PV girls in the off-season, so it was really special to have senior night with them.
"We also knew it'd be good competition. It gets us in the mode of having to go for it, and lets us know what to expect at the conference meet."
Messerly also had multiple wins for Moline as she scored an individual victory in the 100 butterfly, posting a time of 1:00.73.
However, the Spartans got three-win efforts of their own from seniors Abby Buechel and Grace Veach as they came out on top in the interstate battle of Quad-Cities girls' swimming powers.
The duo teamed with Taylor Buhr and Leah Patton to win the 200 medley relay in 1:56.91 in addition to scoring two individual wins each. Buechel won the 200 freestyle (1:59.95) and the 500 freestyle (5:36.62); Veach took the 50 freestyle (26.42) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.41).
"We were really excited for this meet," said Buechel. "All of us are friends from club, and we were excited to have a good last meet before we start to taper."
Veach was happy with the PV team effort as well as her own performances.
"It was a lot of fun, good competition, and everyone swam good. I'm really proud of everybody," she said. "We were looking forward to this. We were expecting a different environment, but everyone swam really good.
"I'm very happy. I feel like I swam good for where I'm at in the year. I'm excited for state in three weeks."