RI swimmers bounce back, beat UT

After some down times in Saturday’s dual loss to Moline, Rock Island bounced back to top United Township, 108-71, using a deeper lineup and nine event wins to win its dual meet finale at UT.
“Today, we had over half with best swims of the year,” Rock Island girls swim coach Dave Busch said. “That’s what we’re always looking for in a meet.”
With the Western Big 6 Conference meet at Moline less than two weeks away, Tuesday made for a final competitive tune-up in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season. Relay events will not take place at the sectional meet, so it was also another chance for the girls to compete in different individual events that they are likely to race at the Rock Island Sectional.
Rocky junior Olivia Sholl, who qualified for state in the 100-yard breaststroke last season, took that event off on Tuesday.
She notched wins in the 200 free and 100 butterfly near season-bests, swimming on one relay win, along with the runner-up 200 free relay, which posted a season-best time.
Sholl said she has approached this season like any other, despite it being four fewer weeks and an altered schedule complete with extra safety precautions.
“You’ve just got to still do your best,” she said. “It’s still good to try to get best times, even though the season isn’t exactly how you might have wanted it to be.”
Rocky’s 200 medley relay of Bailey Hecker, Abbie Roos, Ava Dietz and Allyson Smithson dropped a couple seconds in Tuesday’s win, clocking 2:07.98. Valerie Holland placed first in diving with a 162.95, though UT did not field a diver. Smithson added a win in the 200 IM, Emily Maess took the 500, and Roos/Holland went one-two in the 100 breaststroke as both dropped time.
Smithson, Katie Kavanaugh, Hecker and Sholl closed the night with a 400 free relay win.
UT coach Mike Firth’s team celebrated senior night as both Devlyn Whiles and Alexis Lott were recognized before the meet.
Panther event wins included Jillian Smith in the 50 free; Josie Smith, who dropped time to win the 100 free; and the Panthers' 200 free relay team of Mackenzie Fulton, Kate Parker, Rachel Pyevich and Josie Smith.
Pyevich dropped five seconds in taking third in the 200 IM, and Whiles also dropped time in the 500 for UT.
“For both of those girls, the work ethic they’ve had in practice recently and putting the work in, it’s showing at meets,” said Firth.
UT’s first-year coach added the team is continuing to develop and improve upon the little things in the closing weeks.
“Just getting prepared mentally for the last couple meets of the season,” Firth said.
For Rocky, Sholl said swimming different events has helped her stay consistent in her main races, along with avoiding fatigue in any one event. The big time drops may not come until the end of the season, but she’s remained steady.
“You’ve just got to keep pushing through it, even though it may not be your normal event,” said Sholl, who was also the Big 6 champion in the 100 breaststroke last season. “For conference, it’s just about training really hard and getting all your nerves out before sectionals.”
Though she will not get a chance this year for a return to state, the season has not had any major issues for the Rocks.
“It’s a little disappointing there’s not a state meet for her, as hard as she works,” said Busch. “But we’ve been lucky, the kids have been healthy. We’ve been able to have practice every day. So that’s the big bonus for this year.”
