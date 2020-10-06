RI swimmers bounce back, beat UT

After some down times in Saturday’s dual loss to Moline, Rock Island bounced back to top United Township, 108-71, using a deeper lineup and nine event wins to win its dual meet finale at UT.

“Today, we had over half with best swims of the year,” Rock Island girls swim coach Dave Busch said. “That’s what we’re always looking for in a meet.”

With the Western Big 6 Conference meet at Moline less than two weeks away, Tuesday made for a final competitive tune-up in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season. Relay events will not take place at the sectional meet, so it was also another chance for the girls to compete in different individual events that they are likely to race at the Rock Island Sectional.

Rocky junior Olivia Sholl, who qualified for state in the 100-yard breaststroke last season, took that event off on Tuesday.

She notched wins in the 200 free and 100 butterfly near season-bests, swimming on one relay win, along with the runner-up 200 free relay, which posted a season-best time.

Sholl said she has approached this season like any other, despite it being four fewer weeks and an altered schedule complete with extra safety precautions.