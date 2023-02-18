For the last 10 years or so, Rock Island High School senior Lucas Rettig has had his eyes on the school’s longest standing swimming record — the 100-yard butterfly.

The record was set in 1969 by Marc Gilliam, a three-time state champion in the event whose time of 50.8 seconds was a state record at the time.

Rettig not only took down the school record, he set a pool and sectional meet record with his time of 50.68 in Saturday’s United Township Sectional meet to qualify for state.

Rettig also secured his ticket to state in the 100 backstroke by winning the event with a time of 51.80. He was also close to the school record of 51.5 in that event.

Rettig was the only local metro swimmer to qualify for state Saturday.

To set the 100 fly record, he dropped over a second. He knew he would be pretty close to the record after a final taper, but he had to nail the swim to do it.

“Best feeling in the world,” he said of seeing his time after the race. “That’s got to be the peak of my life right there.”

Rettig has swam at the Rock Island pool since he was 8 in club swimming.

“Every year, I’ve been like, I’m going to get that,” he said of the longstanding record. “Just to know that I got there, and even the pool record and sectional record, that’s just icing on the cake right there.”

Gilliam is also Rocky assistant coach Rebecca Brown’s uncle.

“Hearing some stories from her, that was kind of neat,” Rettig said.

After taking down a legendary record, Rettig has another goal of beating his club coach, Mike Firth’s college time in the backstroke, a 50.9.

Galesburg won the sectional title with 287 points, ahead of Dunlap (270) and Sterling (161). Moline (139) finished fourth, Rock Island (119) was sixth and United Township (73) was eighth.

Rock Island has also had to overcome the challenge of still not having a home pool this season while its renovations are delayed.

“We swam really, really well today,” Rock Island coach Dave Busch said. “They’ve really swam well in all the big meets.”

Rock Island had another top-three finish when freshman diver Andrew Oliver placed third.

Rock Island’s all-senior 200 medley relay of Rettig, Jude Rowell, Cade Barnes, and Max Zahner placed fourth in the event. Zahner also placed fifth in the 50 free.

Geneseo junior Ethan Herstedt, who was the school’s first Western Big 6 Conference swim champion by winning the 500 freestyle, took third in the event at the sectional. He was also third in the 200 freestyle.

Moline’s best finish came in the 400 free relay to finish the meet as senior Kyle Phillips joined juniors Josh Whalen and Aedyn Rowe, along with sophomore Carson Stickell to finish as runner-up to Dunlap.

Whalen was also fifth in the 200 free and the 500 free. Rowe was fifth in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.

“We have a small team this year, we lost a lot of seniors,” Moline coach Michael Roche said. “The guys stuck it out, they really had some good swims here today.”

The Maroons had some momentum from the conference meet, parlaying it into lifetime bests across the board on Saturday.

“I think they really started to come around at the end of the season, and that’s always a good thing,” Roche said. “Can’t really ask for much more.”

United Township senior Jackson Tyler placed fourth in diving for the team's best finish. UT's 400 free relay of Caleb Hergert, Dennis Beug, Cole Kottmer, and Braden Cruse placed fifth.