Rocky's Rettig wins twice at Panther Invite

Rock Island High School senior Lucas Rettig has strived to be the best in the Western Big 6 Conference in every individual swimming event.

He's checked all but two off the list so far with the conference meet two weeks away.

Rettig has the season-best time in the Big 6 in six of the eight individual events and he’s fourth in another.

In Saturday’s Panther Invitational at United Township High School, Rettig posted two more season bests during wins in the 100-yard butterfly (52.67 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (53.72).

Normal Community won the 10-team event with a 298 total, followed by Galesburg (256) and Byron (169). Sterling (142) placed fourth, followed by Moline (122), Rock Island (119) and United Township (88).

Rettig said coach Dave Busch was happy he was able to PR in the 100 fly, but he had to earn it.

“My muscles were not happy with it come the last lap, but we’ve still got season left,” he said. “If I keep working on my muscular endurance, I should be able to keep up that pace, which is what I need for the school record.”

Rocky’s 100 fly school record is 50.8 and was set in 1969.

Performing well in every individual event but the 100 breaststroke has molded him into a “jack of all trades” this season. At the Big 6 meet last year, he won the 100 fly and 100 back en route to being voted Big 6 Swimmer of the Year. He was sectional runner-up in the 100 fly and fourth in the 100 back.

“That’s just a cool thing to be able to say,” Rettig said of his versatility. “It’s a lot of everything and I can feel for everyone’s struggle now that I’ve had to push myself in all these different events.

“The 500 swimmers, they have it the worst in my opinion. Swimming that, I don’t want to have to do it again. Now I’ve got the best time so I don’t have to do it again.”

Finishing just a few points behind Moline was also encouraging despite Galesburg and Sterling looking like the deeper teams in the conference.

“That was great,” Rettig said. “Everyone in the locker room was like, 'OK, we can do this.' It’s a nice feeling.”

Rock Island's Andrew Oliver was third in diving with a 359.30 and the Rocks’ 200 medley relay of Rettig, Jude Rowell, Cade Barnes and Maxwell Zahner was fourth. Rettig, Zahner, Rowell, and Barnes placed fourth in the 200 free relay.

Moline junior Aedyn Rowe finished fifth in the 200 IM and the 100 breast. His 1:05.45 was a personal best in the 100 breast.

Rowe said he felt good once he hit the water and knew a PR was going to happen. In the heavier grind of training at this point in the season, Rowe was satisfied to see the work pay off on Saturday.

“Just knowing that you’re going to be able to get faster is a crucial thing,” he said.

Galesburg’s Luke Thomas won the 100 breast in 1:04.04. Rowe anticipates he and Thomas to be the top contenders in the Big 6 in the event.

Rowe said it’s time for the junior class to step up for Moline. He is motivated to make his own mark and continue the school’s run of success.

“I want my last name to mean something when I leave the school,” Rowe said. “I want to be able to see my name on the record board and know that what I accomplished mattered at the school and will show in the very end.”

Moline’s 200 free relay of Kyle Phillips, Rowe, Bryce Swanson, and Josh Whalen was fifth. Phillips, Whalen, Harrison Van Vooren, and Rowe placed fourth in the 400 free relay.

UT’s best finish came in diving, when Jackson Tyler finished fourth with a 337.10. Braden Cruse, Dennis Beug, Caleb Hergert, and Cole Kottmer placed fifth in the 400 free relay for the Panthers.