Sholl shines as Rocky, UT swimmers enjoy Panther Sprint Classic

Rock Island senior swimmer Olivia Sholl works so hard in practice that coach Dave Busch often has to tell her to settle down.
Her work ethic is a good problem to have, but it’s one she’s been learning to balance in order to perform the best she can at big meets.
“She’s the type of kid who just works herself to death in practice, even on the easy stuff,” Busch said. “For me, it’s trying to get her to slow down on the easy stuff so she can actually swim fast when we get to a meet instead of being so beat up.”
Sholl was one of the top performers individually in Saturday’s sixth annual Panther Girls Sprint Classic at United Township High School, which was won by Sterling with 353 points. Morrison (263) was second, followed by Macomb (252), Rock Island (210) and UT (176).
The meet without diving serves as a more low-key invite with shorter events before the more grueling time of the season picks up with the Western Big 6 Conference meet on Oct. 30.
Sholl placed first in the 100-yard individual medley and the 50 breaststroke, also helping Bailey Hecker, Ava Dietz and Lizzie Shorten place third in the 100 medley relay.
The two-time defending sectional champion in the 100 breaststroke said Saturday’s meet was a fun alternative at this point of the year.
When it comes to her intensity at practice, she noticed it beginning to take a physical toll on her swimming.
“I’ve been better recently about slowing down,” Sholl said. “Every single practice it’s just, be slow, stay slow, don’t overexert yourself, this is something easy. Don’t give it 100% when it’s not supposed to be. I feel like it’s actually been helping me a lot because I’m not hurting myself trying to swim as fast as I can all the time.”
On a Rocky team low on numbers and dealing with some COVID-related issues, Sholl has been a reliable leader her senior year.
“It gets hard and I just want to make it fun for everyone and keep the energy up,” she said. “I want everyone cheering for each other. I try to get them as hyped as I can and hopefully it pays off.”
Hecker, a junior at Rocky, was second in the 100 free and fourth in the 50 backstroke. She said the sprint meet was a refreshing change of pace before practice picks up.
“Our hardest week of practice before we get to taper is coming up,” she said. “This is a good meet to kind of prepare for that.”
Rocky junior Ava Dietz placed third in the 50 free and second in the 50 butterfly. Dietz, Hecker, Emily Maess and Sholl paired to place third in the 200 free relay to finish the meet.
United Township’s best individual finish came from freshman Abby Beug, who finished third in the 250 free. Beug also joined juniors Rachel Pyevich, Nayeli Nunez and Hailey Roberts to finish third in the 100 free relay.
UT coach Mike Firth said Beug has been a great addition to the team.
“One of the hardest workers in the pool, shows up early every day, just has an attitude of if I’m here, I'm going to work hard and I’m going to get the most out of being here that I can. Whether it’s at practice or anything, she brings a lot to the team. Her times reflect the hard work she’s doing. She swam club the last few years and now coming to high school, she’s below all her club times.”
Firth said the team swam really well and posted some best times on Saturday. Showing up ready to work hard and push themselves, the Panthers are taking to their second-year coach’s lessons in practice and bringing them to meets.
“The past few weeks they’ve been working hard in the pool and there’s been an attitude and motivation shift in the past few weeks,” he said, “and they’ve just really shown it at the last few meets.”