Bettendorf senior swimmer Megan Greenley is proud of what her sophomore sister Maci Greenley has accomplished this season.
But there is one race Megan hopes Maci still has a little more work to do. The sisters faced off in the 100-meter butterfly race during Tuesday night's Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley dual meet and it turned into one of the closer, more exciting finishes of the event. Megan edged Maci by .20 seconds for the win and also helped the Bulldogs get past the host Spartans, 132-54.
Pleasant Valley's pool is measured in meters so while the distance was slightly off from the usual yards, the camaraderie and excitement was still there for the annual event between neighboring schools.
The Bulldogs' depth was too much during this clash. The Spartans have talent but PV is trying to replace a team that lost 10 seniors from last fall's squad. The visitors got individual wins from Zoey Ahrens (200 freestyle, 400 freestyle), Megan Greenley (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Sami Roemer (100 backstroke), Arianna Ottavianelli (200 individual medley), Alyssa Witt (100 freestyle) and Makayla Hughbanks (diving).
The Dogs also swept the relays behind the various combinations of Roemer, Ottavianelli, Megan Greenley, Ahrens, Witt and Ella Zillmer. But it was the sister showdown that showed how many different family pipelines have come through the rich history of Bettendorf's program.
Maci said while the two have gone head-to-head plenty of times this season in the butterfly, this was the closest that she has gotten to her four-time, state qualifying sibling in this event.
"She usually beats me by more than this (time)," Maci said. "Usually I am the flyer and she is the freestyler so the first few meets it kind of bothered me but then I thought 'She's older than me, so I guess it is OK.'"
"Every time, I say to her I am going to get you this time," Maci added with a laugh.
Megan, for her part, said it has been a lot of fun having Maci with her these last two seasons but then added, on a serious note, that Maci has accomplished something even she couldn't do in her first two years.
"She works hard but she has fun doing it and that is a difficult thing for a lot of swimmers," Megan said of her sibling. "A lot of people swim well but don't really enjoy it. I think she really enjoys what she does. That is the key, you have to enjoy what you are doing. She came in her freshman year with the mental part down and that's where a lot of people can struggle. It took me until my senior year to reach that place so she has that one up on me."
Megan added the two do talk about ways to improve, including small things that shave off time.
"We can talk about 'Well, I missed that turn' or try this and work on this technique. We can talk about anything," Megan said.
Except who comes out on top.
"In club season, Maci usually beats me so this is kind of weird," Megan said with a laugh. "But then I beat her and she never hears the end of it. It's a lot of fun."
The highlight for the host Spartans was Taylor Buhr's victory over Ottavianelli in the 100 breaststroke. Buhr came in ranked seventh in the state in the event while Ottavianelli was fourth. But the Spartans' sophomore won the race in 1 minute, 16.05 seconds, beating Ottavianelli by more than a second as Ottavianelli's time was 1:17.10.
"This was the first time racing her this season and I was really proud of myself with how I finished that race," Buhr said. "This is nice to know that I can accomplish something like that because (Ottavianelli) is such a good swimmer."
Pleasant Valley first-year coach Rob Miecznikowski said he thought Buhr had some extra motivation going into the race with Ottavianelli.
"Taylor is just a competitor and after she lost the 100-freestyle (to Bettendorf's Witt), she was really motivated to perform well," Miecznikowski said. "She came back and had a look in her eye, you knew that determination and heart was there."
Other top individual performers for the Spartans included Jordan Neymeyer, who was third in the 200 IM and butterfly, and Grace Veach, who took third in the 50 freestyle. Emily Clark was third in diving for the hosts.
Veach and Neymeyer also were part of runner-up relays with Buhr, Abby Buechel, Carly Lundry, Abby Minor and Sam Christensen.