Spartan swimmers break through with win over Bulldogs

It’s been a few years since the Pleasant Valley girls swimming and diving team has taken down Bettendorf in a team dual meet.

The Spartans finally broke that streak on Tuesday night in the Bulldogs’ pool by a 110-76 margin.

Led by strong relay performances and individual performances from Dawsyn Green and Lauren Kathan, the Spartans won 10 of the 12 events to snag the victory.

Green, in particular, brought a lot of energy to the meet. The sophomore led off both the winning 200- and 400-freestyle relay teams. Her opening split times gave PV a nearly two-second edge right off the bat in both races. Her time in the 200 relay was 26.03 and 56.78 in the 400 relay.

Green also won the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 16.13 seconds) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.96). Spartans coach Rob Miecznikowski said Green’s trajectory has continued to climb, starting with a strong ending to the 2021 season.

“Dawsyn was terrific and she is just an aggressive swimmer,” Miecznikowski said. “And everybody feeds off that kind of energy. But then again, everyone brought a lot of energy.”

Green added the team is always fired up for Bettendorf — even though the meet is often the second or third dual of the season.

“It’s great, but it is kind of a mixed feeling,” Green said of the dual win. “(Bettendorf) girls are our friends. But we feel really strong right now, and if we can continue this, we are going to have an amazing season.

"For me, I fed off of everyone’s positive attitude, cheering me on the whole meet. It felt really good.”

Breaking the streak was a nice accomplishment, according to Green and Miecznikowski. Miecznikowski said he has been coach for four seasons and has not beaten Bettendorf. Green thought it went back even further to 2015.

“The girls were really looking forward to this meet, this was the one they definitely wanted to get,” Miecznikowski said.

The time on PV’s winning 400 freestyle relay particularly stood out for this time of the season. The Spartans won the race in 3:49.80. Savanah Smith, Lauren Kathan and Caitlin Quinn were also stellar for PV in that race.

“The exciting part for us is, we are already kind of close to what we were doing at the state meet last season. We are in a good spot for the first couple weeks of the season,” Miecznikowski said.

Kathan and Bettendorf’s Alyssa Witt had the most exciting race of the evening, going stroke-to-stroke in the 200 freestyle. Kathan came out on top in 2:02.48 with Witt clocking in at 2:02.84.

Kathan also added a win in the 500 freestyle (5:32.08). The winning 200 freestyle relay team of Green, Smith, Kathan and Lindsey Durick finished in 1:44.22.

“Lauren had a really good meet but, again, I think it was the whole atmosphere and the whole team has really put in a good effort this season,” Green said.

Diver Maddie Glaus took top honors for PV with 220.25 points. The 200 medley relay team of Leah Patton, Quinn, Ellen Tews and Durick won in a time of 1:56.95. Patton won the backstroke (1:05.27) while Quinn was first in the breaststroke (1:12.05).

The Bulldogs picked up their two victories from Witt in the 100 freestyle (56.85) and Leilah Gaither, who edged out Durick with a time of 26.48 in the 50 freestyle.

Riley Wehr was second in the 200 IM (2:20.63) and 100 butterfly (1:02.91). Jenna Farwell took second for the hosts in the 100 backstroke (1:07.23).

Abby McCool took second in diving for the Bulldogs (204.80).

Bettendorf gave a solid effort even after losing a strong class of seniors from last season and having lower numbers this year, according to Witt.

“There were a lot of good races and the energy is completely different with it being PV, but I thought everyone did their best,” Witt said. “We have six freshmen and we are just trying to find some order on the relays. We have to figure some things out with a smaller team but the effort was definitely there.”