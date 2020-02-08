Sprinters pace Bulldogs to district title

CLINTON, Iowa — Charlie Bunn and Sam Mitvalsky provide a pretty potent 1-2 punch in the sprints for Bettendorf's swim team.
Swimming in adjacent lanes, the Bulldog seniors finished first and second in both the 50 and 100 freestyle, part of a Bettendorf heavy district meet Saturday at Clinton High School.
The Bulldogs won the district title with 449 points, ahead of Pleasant Valley which finished with 406 points. Dubuque Hempstead finished third with 237 points, one point ahead of Davenport Central.
"Because he's a bit faster than me, it definitely gives me something to focus on, try to mimic what he does, it's definitely made me a better swimmer," said Mitvalsky of Bunn, who won the 50 free in 20.76 seconds and the 100 free in 45.65, both better times than his state championship results from a season ago.
Mitvalsky and Bunn also were a big part of Bettendorf's 200 and 400 freestyle relay wins. Mitvalsky gave the Bulldogs a big cushion as the first leg in both events, allowing plenty of room for Bunn to close out each race.
"I know if I get a lead in any relay with him anchoring, we've pretty much won unless there's some magical team," Mitvalsky said. "Really good team chemistry is what I've found to be key in good meets, good times, everything."
The Bulldogs qualified in nine of 11 events after finishing third last year.
Davenport Central got the day started with a bang, winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:36.81, more than five seconds better than its top time of the season, beating top-seeded Bettendorf by .29 seconds.
A big reason for that was sophomore Kyle Hopewell, who swam the third leg in 21.90 seconds, giving the Blue Devils more than a half-second lead they used to fend off the Bulldogs in the final leg.
Hopewell won three district titles, including the 100 butterfly in 50.01 seconds, 1.49 seconds better than Bettendorf's Alex Stone and a new personal best. He also won the 100 backstroke in 53.29 seconds, edging PV's Nate Martell by .09 seconds.
"That (relay win) really did help," Hopewell said. "It was a great chance to race people from the district. ... I really do hope that us doing so well at this meet will build the program for swimming at Central and overall. I'm hoping it will carry through (to state)."
Hopewell was also the third leg of Central's 200 freestyle relay team that finished second behind Bettendorf. He was named district swimmer of the year as a result of his efforts and the Central coaching staff was named the district staff of the year as well after qualifying five events for state.
"He has really come out of his shell, he's a very vocal leader on the team and he works hard in the weight room," Central head coach Brian Heller said of Hopewell. "He really challenges himself every day so you could tell at the start of the season this was going to be a special year for him just because of his hard work and dedication."
In the 200 IM, Stone won with a time of 1:55.50, finishing ahead of PV's Parker Paulson, who swam in 1:57.09. Stone used a strong freestyle on the final leg to pull back ahead of Paulson, who had grabbed a slight lead with his backstroke and breaststroke.
One of the best races of the day came in the 500 freestyle as PV freshman Ryland Feist won with a time of 4:50.56, edging Bettendorf sophomore Brock Ohlensehlen by .13 seconds.
Feist trailed slightly following the final turn, but kicked hard down the stretch to win.
"I didn't really see where (Ohlensehlen) was the last 25," Feist said. "I just generally try not to breathe the last 12½ because there's no more race I need breath for."
Feist's best time in the event prior to Saturday was 5:04.04, but the adrenaline of districts, and the competition of Ohlensehlen helped him blow that out of the water.
"I had the mindset today, it's districts," Feist said. "(Ohlensehlen) pushed me to the very limits. I thought he was going to win for a good time there."
Despite Feist being the only district champ for PV, the Spartans still had plenty of success, qualifying in 10 events, including second-place finishes from Ryan Vance in the 200 freestyle and the Spartans' 400 freestyle relay team.
"Our goal was just to qualify as many kids for the state meet as possible," PV head coach Stacey Zapolski said. "This is a much younger team; I had 10 seniors last year. Those kids graduated and we brought in a small freshman class. It's a much younger team this year, but there's some great qualities in that. They're just eager, excited and they've got a long road ahead of them."
Muscatine qualified in five events, led by Ryan Boeding, who finished third in the 50 freestyle and Ethan Heth, who finished third in the 100 breaststroke.
"It was a fabulous meet today," Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson said. "Time improvements across the board, everybody was very competitive. What we were happy about was we were able to hang in there and improve on our times."