Stone anchors Bulldogs to relay championship

IOWA CITY — Alex Stone admitted he was a little disappointed in his individual performances Saturday at the Iowa boys state swim meet.

But when his Bettendorf High School relay members needed him in the clutch, the Indiana signee delivered a championship-level performance.

Stone popped off a 19.88 second-split in the anchor leg of the 200 freestyle relay to rally Bettendorf to a state championship in a school-record time of 1 minute, 23.09 seconds at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

“I knew I would have to pull something out to get that win,” Stone said. “I found anything and everything I had to give it my all to get that touch.”

Waukee piled up 293.5 points to capture its second consecutive title and fourth in seven seasons. Iowa City West was runner-up with 232 points and West Des Moines Valley took third with 208.5 points. Bettendorf accumulated 190 points to collect fifth and Pleasant Valley was sixth with 134.

Bettendorf continued its dominance in the freestyle relays.

Seniors Max Wetteland, Carter Anderson and Noah Mitvalsky joined Stone on the 200 free relay. It was the third time in four seasons Bettendorf secured the relay title.

“I’ve grown up with these guys,” Stone said. “To get that state title, it is one of the best feelings in the world.”

Stone had almost a whole second to make up when he dove in the water.

“We were all confident,” Anderson said. “We knew it was going to happen because that’s what Alex does. If there is a certain gap, he clears it."

The relay time was the second fastest in state history.

"Alex's drive is unmatched," Wetteland said. "He's one of the best swimmers I've ever swam with."

The Bulldogs nearly made it two golds in the freestyle relays. Waukee out-touched Bettendorf for the title in the 400 relay, 3:03.91 to 3:04.00.

“It is ironic we got out-touched in the 400 free because that was the one I thought we were going to win,” Mitvalsky said. “A state title is a state title, and I’m very happy with the outcomes.”

Stone earned automatic All-American status in all four of his events — 200 freestyle (second, 1:37.02), 100 freestyle (fourth, 44.94) and the two relays.

“He’s right up there with the best we’ve had,” Bettendorf coach Mike Ahrens said. “He’s just as valuable as Ian Renner-Arjes, Caleb Aman or Charlie Bunn. He’s such a nice kid and such a leader.”

Stone finished his career with a half-dozen titles and 14 top-six finishes at the state meet.

“Bettendorf is a super-good swim program and to be one of those guys toward the top is an honor,” Stone said. “I’m a little disappointed individually in how the weekend went, but it is what it is.

“This was a super-competitive meet.”

Anderson had a banner performance.

In addition to swimming on the two free relays, he broke his own school record for the second time in less than 24 hours with a state runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly in 48.88 seconds. It was good for All-American status.

“Blown away,” Anderson said. “It means so much. I broke that record last week, broke it again (in the preliminaries Friday) and shattered it today. In a week, I’ve beaten a 25-year-old school record by a second-and-a-half.

"A 12-year-old Carter would be ecstatic.”

Anderson, signed to swim at Southern Illinois University in Carbonadale next fall, was soaking it all in, taking selfies on the awards podium.

“On the resumes I’ve been doing, I’ve been putting academic All-American and swim All-American, but I felt kind of bad because those were all in relays,” Anderson said. “To have an individual one now and by a lot, it means everything.”

Davenport Central’s Kyle Hopewell placed third in the 100 butterfly in 48.99 seconds. It was the second straight year Hopewell took bronze.

“The state has gotten so much faster in everything,” Hopewell said. “I accomplished everything that I ever wanted to at districts, so I came in with no pressure and I’m happy with how I did.”

Central also had top-eight finishes from Carter Sullivan in the 50 and 100 freestyles and an eight-place finish in the 200 medley relay to conclude 13th in the team standings.

“We had an amazing season,” Hopewell said. “You take the wins and losses, but what you really remember is how it made you feel and everyone on this team had an amazing season.”

PV sophomore Owen Chiles was fourth in the 100 backstroke (50.80) and swam the third leg of the Spartans’ fourth place 200 freestyle relay.

Chiles dropped nearly three seconds from last year’s 14th-place finish at state in the backstroke.

“Swimming all-year round has made a big difference,” he said. “Putting in the work during practice, it shows and you improve.

“This lets me know I’m moving in a good direction and if I put my head down and work harder, I’m going to get better and better.”

The Spartans’ Parker Paulson set a school record in the 200 individual medley in 1:53.42 to place ninth. It was the sixth school record of the season for the Spartans, who also received a sixth-place finish from Will Gorman (200 freestyle) and a seventh in the 200 medley relay.

