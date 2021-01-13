Stone on track to become the next Bulldog great

Versatility defines Stone's swimming prowess.

As a freshman, he placed fourth at state in the 200 freestyle and ninth in the 500 free. Last year as a sophomore, he was fifth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 butterfly.

When the state series rolls around next month, there is a chance he'll do two different individual events than what he's done each of the past two seasons.

"It is cool to be able to step in where I need to step in and perform well," Stone said. "It makes me more confident in my swimming ability I can do this on that type of level."

Stone had immediate success in the Bulldogs' program but often was overshadowed by Bunn, Mitvalsky and Ottavianelli.

He has competed on three state championship relays, including the 400 freestyle that established a state record last year with Bunn as the anchor.

"He's someone who has kind of snuck up on us a little bit," Ahrens said. "He was always around the pool and always in the club, but last year he really made a name for himself.

"Without his third leg in the 400 (free relay), Charlie is not able to catch that kid and we're not able to win it. The neat thing about him is he can swim everything, too."