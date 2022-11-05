Swimmers of the year Cousins, Green guide Blue Devils at regionals

CLINTON — Despite posting times throughout the season that would automatically qualify her for the girls state swimming and diving meet in more events than she can compete in, Hannah Cousins wasn't about to rest on her laurels.

Cousins, Simone Green and Isabel Heller — all juniors — combined to win eight events for Davenport Central during Saturday's regional at Clinton High School as the Blue Devils finished runner-up with 359 points.

"Their our three captains, and all three went for four for four (winning events)," Davenport Central head coach Brian Heller said. "It's exciting. They'll all be back next year, too."

The trio made up three legs of two state-qualifying relays for the Blue Devils and each won two individual races to earn spots at the Marshalltown YMCA on Friday.

Iowa City West won the regional with 464 points. Bettendorf was third at 356.

Cousins and Green shared regional swimmer of the year honors. Iowa City West's Byron Butler was tabbed as the coach of the year in the nine-team field.

"Simone is my best friend," Cousins said. "We train together every day. She's literally always there for me, so to share this with her is just outstanding."

"A lot of girls stepped up where they needed to. We really came together today as a team and did amazing. The other teams here pushed us today, but I think we pushed them, too."

Cousins was the only swimmer to beak a minute in the 100-yard backstroke, which she won in 55.54 seconds. She also took the 100 butterfly in 56.01 seconds, where she beat Dawsyn Green from Pleasant Valley's time of 58.27 and Bettendorf's Alyssa Witt (59.80).

Ten swimmers from the Clinton regional qualified in the 100 butterfly. Along with Cousins, Dawsyn Green is seeded in the top three.

Although Cousins enters the state meet as the favorite in all four events she qualified in, she isn't putting any expectations on herself.

"I swim better with a free mind," she said.

Green was victorious in the 50 free (25.16) and 100 free (54.47) while Isabel Heller qualified in the 200 individual medley (2:07.83) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.31), both Central swimmers are going to state for the third time.

"It's pretty amazing (to be named co-swimmer of the year)," Green said. "Today we got to show all the hard work we do in practice and I'm just proud of how well we did.

"The hardest part about today was not focusing on the other teams that were here and just trusting our training and everything that we've done to get here."

The three Central juniors were joined by sophomore Gabbie Hanson in the 200-yard medley relay to open the meet with a Blue Devil win with a time of 1:46.07.

"These kids bought what we were selling and worked hard every day," Brian Heller said. "It was really nice to see them hit their goals. I think we'll be ready for next week."

The Central team was more than six seconds better than runner-up PV. The Spartans took second behind a pair of seniors, Leah Patton and Ellen Tews, and two sophomores, Caitlin Quinn and Lindsay Durick. Bettendorf will also send a team to state in the event.

In the 200 free relay, sophomore Lauren Valleroy took the place of Hanson as the Blue Devils won with a time of 1:37.77.

Durick, a PV sophomore, was joined by classmates Savanah Smith and Dawsyn Green to swim the first three legs of the Spartans' third-place relay. Junior Lauren Kathan anchored the team that finished at 1:41.98.

Green swam a 2:10.54 in the 200 IM to take second to Heller and a 58.27 in the 100 butterfly to be runner-up to Cousins.

The Spartans' Smith, Green, Kathan and Quinn closed the event with a second- place effort in the 400 free relay (3:42.17). A few races prior, Kathan took third in the 500 free (5:17.26).

PV also picked up a state qualifier during the region's diving competition, held Thursday at Dubuque Hempstead, where senior Maddie Glaus's score of 389.40 has her seeded 23rd of 32 competitors.

Central and PV will send eight swimmers to state each and Bettendorf will take seven.

While Glaus had her spot locked up well in advance of Saturday, many had to wait beyond the meet to see if their times qualified.

"We just tried to preach going for best times," said Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson, whose team will send Madeline Fisher in two individual races (200 free, 100 buttlerfly) and as part of the 400 free relay. "We felt like we did that. So for us, it was a successful day no matter what."