Technique, devotion pave way to Buhr's swimming success

When Taylor Buhr gets on the starting block for the 100 breaststroke this weekend at the state swim meet in Marshalltown, there is a high probability she will be among the shortest girls in the race.
The Pleasant Valley High School senior is listed at 5-foot-5 but admitted at last week's state qualifier she's more like 5-4.
“Being tall helps, but it is not a final determining factor,” PV coach Rob Miecznikowski said. “It is how you swim in the water, how you move, how you grab the water and head position.”
That’s where Buhr has a leg up. What the University of South Dakota signee lacks in height she makes up for with grit and technique. Buhr is seeded among the state’s top six in the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 4.73 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:09.99).
“Her body position in the water is dang-near perfect in all of her strokes,” Miecznikowski said.
It has to be for Buhr to succeed.
This week’s Iowa Pacesetter is not blessed with a long torso or arms. She relies on all the technical aspects — starts, turns and finishes — to hang with and beat her opponents.
It was something entrenched at an early age.
“Especially when I was younger, when you learn your habits and muscle memory on how to swim, my coaches nailed it into my brain, ‘Arms up, arms down,’” Buhr said. “Without the coaches I’ve had, I don’t think I would be where I am when it comes to swimming.”
The other component is Buhr’s relentless work ethic. The first member of her family to swim competitively, Buhr has been devoted to the sport since she moved here from the Des Moines area in the first grade.
“She’s very dedicated,” Miecznikowski said. “She does everything you ask her to do. When it comes to training technique and style, she buys into the program.”
Buhr joined the Piranhas Swim Club at age 8. She switched to the Davenport Metro Swim Team in the past couple of seasons.
Her first club state championship came as a 12-year-old in the 100 breaststroke, her go-to event.
Buhr was 12th at state in her freshman high school season, vaulted to fifth as a sophomore and placed fourth a year ago. She is seeded third going into Friday night’s preliminaries.
“Something just clicked when I swam breaststroke,” she said. “It is focused on your legs. For me, I’m not a very good arm swimmer. I’m more of a leg swimmer, and it is pushing through the pain in your legs from the last 50 which I think is the hardest part.”
Besides the toll it has on the legs, knees and ankles, when to breathe is pivotal.
“I taught swim lessons this summer and it was always hilarious teaching kids how to swim breaststroke because you get it or you don’t,” she said. “There is no in-between. You can’t really teach someone to figure it out. I always knew when to breathe.”
Results are just a small part of it for Buhr.
Swimming has provided her with much more than wins and losses and personal bests.
“Personally, I’ve learned so much about myself and I’ve grown so much as a person from being on a team like this,” she said. “I’ve learned time management, how to wake up at 5 in the morning, go to school, come back and have a positive outlook through everything.
“This has taught me so much more than I could have ever imagined from a personal level.”
Buhr is just as driven in the classroom, carrying almost a 4.0 grade-point average. She wants to pursue a degree in the science or medical field.
“What I’ve wanted to do for the longest time is become a pediatric surgeon,” she said. “If I don’t get into med school or my MSCAT scores aren’t good enough, maybe I can become a physician assistant.”
While swimming will remain a significant part of her life for the next four years at South Dakota, she realizes that door will close at some point.
“I’m not going to the Olympics, I’m not going to be the next Michael Phelps,” she said. “I have to do something after college. That’s something my parents have told me from Day 1.
“I’ve always tried to study hard.”
Her final high school exam in the pool comes this weekend.
Buhr dropped substantial time in winning the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at last week’s state qualifier in Clinton, but she was not tapered. Miecznikowski believes Buhr has more in her this weekend.
With the exception of Buhr, Abby Buechel and Grace Veach, the Spartans are taking a fairly inexperienced team to state.
“It’d be nice to drop even more time — that’s the goal — and swim the best times for my final high school swim,” Buhr said. “But if that doesn’t happen, as long as everyone has fun and we leave everything in the pool, that’s all I can ask for.”
Miecznikowski’s program is built around the "three Fs."
“We swim focused, we swim fast and we have fun,” he said. “Taylor incorporates every one of those into every practice and every meet. That’s why she’s had the success she’s had here.”