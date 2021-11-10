Technique, devotion pave way to Buhr's swimming success

The other component is Buhr’s relentless work ethic. The first member of her family to swim competitively, Buhr has been devoted to the sport since she moved here from the Des Moines area in the first grade.

“She’s very dedicated,” Miecznikowski said. “She does everything you ask her to do. When it comes to training technique and style, she buys into the program.”

Buhr joined the Piranhas Swim Club at age 8. She switched to the Davenport Metro Swim Team in the past couple of seasons.

Her first club state championship came as a 12-year-old in the 100 breaststroke, her go-to event.

Buhr was 12th at state in her freshman high school season, vaulted to fifth as a sophomore and placed fourth a year ago. She is seeded third going into Friday night’s preliminaries.

“Something just clicked when I swam breaststroke,” she said. “It is focused on your legs. For me, I’m not a very good arm swimmer. I’m more of a leg swimmer, and it is pushing through the pain in your legs from the last 50 which I think is the hardest part.”

Besides the toll it has on the legs, knees and ankles, when to breathe is pivotal.