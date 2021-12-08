WB6 swim capsules

Having won the last two Western Big 6 Conference boys swimming titles, the Sterling Water Warriors are the team to beat in the league again this season. Last year’s season did not have a sectional meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which fed into Sterling ending the season by setting pool and Big 6 meet records in five events.
Below are some storylines to watch among the three local boys swim teams.
Moline: Fourth-year coach Michael Roche returns five seniors among eight back on varsity, including Big 6 event champions Peter Adams and Henry Neff. Adams won the 200-yard freestyle and Neff took the 500 free to finish last season at the Big 6 meet. Neff also took second in the 200 individual medley. Sophomore Aedyn Rowe was Big 6 runner-up in the 100 breast.
Roche viewed Sterling and Galesburg as top contenders as he hopes to develop depth on his own team.
Rock Island: Coach Dave Busch’s 42nd year of coaching will be his third with the Rocky boys’ team. The Rocks return eight varsity swimmers, including juniors Lucas Rettig and Cade Barnes who had a solid finish at the Big 6 meet last season. Rettig was second in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and joined Barnes to help the Rocks place second in the 400 free relay.
Busch hopes this season will go smoother after having a COVID outbreak on the team last season, but the Rocks will be without a home pool this year. The Rock Island pool is being renovated and the Rocks are practicing at the old Augustana College pool.
“We are short on bodies which will be hard to fill up a dual meet lineup, but we have some quality swimmers so we will be competitive,” Busch said. “It will be nice having fans and being able to use locker rooms this year.”
United Township: Mike Firth enters his second season at his alma mater and returns seven varsity swimmers, including seniors Derek Cruse, James Toland, and Josh Mottet.
“Lots of new swimmers, but a solid group of returning varsity swimmers as well,” Firth said of his team. “The hope is to build our new swimmers to be competitive at the conference meet at the end of the season.
”We have five freshman swimmers and a couple sophomores that are new to the team that we hope can help score points in dual meets, and hopefully really come around at the end of the season.”
-- DRAKE LANSMAN, dlansman@qconline.com