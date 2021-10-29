 Skip to main content
Western Big 6 Conference girls swim meet preview capsule
Time & place: The Western Big 6 Conference girls swimming and diving meet takes place today with the diving (8:30 a.m.) at Moline High School and swimming (noon) at Rock Island HS.

Teams competing: Galesburg, Geneseo (individuals only), Moline, Rock Island, Sterling, United Township

FYI: Moline is favored to win a fourth straight Western Big 6 Conference title, which would match the school's longest stretch since winning it from 1985-88. ... The Maroons are seeded first in all three relays by at least eight seconds. ... Moline senior Sophie Greko is seeded first in the 100-yard free and 200 individual medley; classmate Clara Van Note is seeded first as defending champ in the 500 free by over 15 seconds with fellow senior Hannah Gault and sophomore Ava Navarro holding the top two seeds in the 100 back; Moline sophomore Hailee Messerly is seeded first by a wide margin in the 100 butterfly (defending champ) and 200 free. ... Sterling freshman Madison Austin is seeded first in the 50 free, almost a second ahead of Van Note. ... Rock Island senior Olivia Sholl is seeded first as two-time defending champion in the 100 breaststroke. ... Galesburg senior Molly Pettit is seeded first in diving (347.6).

Moline senior swimmer Sophie Greko

Greko

 Drake Lansman
