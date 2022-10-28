Western Big 6 Conference girls swimming infobox

FYI: Four-time defending champion Moline is seeded first in diving, two relays, and three individual events. … Moline has won the conference meet all four years under coach Michael Roche. The Maroons have never won the Big 6 meet five years in a row. … Event winners receive all-conference honors. … Maroon senior Darien Sanders is the defending diving champion and junior Hailee Messerly returns as the defending champion in the 200-yard freestyle and two-time champion in the 100 butterfly; she is also seeded first in the 500 free by over 15 seconds and anchors a 200 free relay seeded first with Skyler Chandlee, Erin Fixen, and Olivia Gustafson. … Gustafson, a freshman, is seeded first in the 100 backstroke. … Chandlee, Fixen, Messerly and Gustafson are seeded first in the 400 free relay. … The Maroons are also seeded second in four more events.