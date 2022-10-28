Western Big 6 Conference girls swimming infobox

Western Big 6 Conference girls swim meet
Basics: Saturday's Western Big 6 Conference Swimming championships will be held at the Duis Recreation Center in Sterling. Diving starts at 8 a.m. with swimming events beginning at 11 a.m.
Defending team champion: Moline (four straight)
FYI: Four-time defending champion Moline is seeded first in diving, two relays, and three individual events. … Moline has won the conference meet all four years under coach Michael Roche. The Maroons have never won the Big 6 meet five years in a row. … Event winners receive all-conference honors. … Maroon senior Darien Sanders is the defending diving champion and junior Hailee Messerly returns as the defending champion in the 200-yard freestyle and two-time champion in the 100 butterfly; she is also seeded first in the 500 free by over 15 seconds and anchors a 200 free relay seeded first with Skyler Chandlee, Erin Fixen, and Olivia Gustafson. … Gustafson, a freshman, is seeded first in the 100 backstroke. … Chandlee, Fixen, Messerly and Gustafson are seeded first in the 400 free relay. … The Maroons are also seeded second in four more events.
Sterling’s Sammie Knox is seeded first in the 200 IM and Madison Austin is defending champion in the 50 free and seeded first in the 100 free.
Galesburg is seeded first in the 200 medley relay and freshman Lily Furrow enters with the top time in the 100 butterfly; Allie Warren is seeded first in the 100 breaststroke.
— Compiled by Drake Lansman