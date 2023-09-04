Western Big 6 Conference girls swim preview

Galesburg

Coach: Ray VanHootegem (31st season)

Assistant: Tami Qualls (diving)

Returning varsity: Srs.: Olivia Owen, Allie Warren. Jrs.: Isabella Glomchit, Katelynn Shaw, Alli Robinson, Libby Phelps, Chloe Putnam. Sophs.: Lily Furrow.

Impact newcomers: Fr.: Macie Nelson.

Returning state qualifier: Furrow (50 free).

FYI: The Silver Streaks took second at the Western Big 6 Conference meet last season and third at the sectional meet a spot behind Moline. … Returning Big 6 champions include Allie Warren in the 200 yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke; and Lily Furrow in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. … Furrow, Warren, and Olivia Owen each swam on Big 6 wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay last season.

Moline

Coach: Michael Roche (6th season)

Assistants: Hunter Hendrickson and John Roche.

Returning varsity: Srs: Erin Fixen, Hailee Messerly. Jr.: Skyler Chandlee. Sophs.: Daria Delille,

Addie Ketner, Olivia Gustafson, Carsyn Bartels, Sophia Kelley.

Returning state qualifiers: Chandlee, Delille (diving), Ketner, Messerly, Gustafson.

FYI: Moline opened the season by winning the Sterling invite last Saturday, ahead of Sterling (third), Rock Island (6th), and United Township (7th). … The Maroons have won the Big 6 in five straight years with Michael Roche as coach, the longest run in school history. … Moline was Pekin Sectional runner-up last season and returns all of its sectional champion 200 free relay. … Returning Big 6 champions include Messerly (200 free, 500 free, 400 free relay); and Chandlee, Fixen, and Gustafson from the 400 free relay. … Delille was Big 6 diving runner-up before winning the sectional title as a freshman.

Rock Island

Coach: Rebecca Brown (1st season)

Assistants: Henry VanNote, Dwight Swartz (diving).

Returning varsity: Jrs.: Lizzie Shorten, Reagan Hawotte. Soph.: Gracelynn Veys.

Impact newcomers: Fr.: Kateri King, Madelyn Schrempf.

FYI: Rebecca Brown takes over the Rocks following Dave Busch after four years as an assistant. … The Rocks are a young team still looking to grow its numbers. … An ongoing challenge is the Rocks are still without a home pool as it awaits renovations. … Veys finished fifth in the 200 free at the Big 6 meet last season. ... assistant Henry Van Note is a Moline grad also hired to be the Rock Island boys swim coach.

Sterling

Coach: Karina Austin (2nd season)

Assistants: George Kelly, John Berge, Dana Dietz

Returning varsity: Srs.: Emily Lofgren, Payton Purdy. Jrs.: Madison Austin, Kate Austin, Sammie Knox, Presley Winters, Sophs.: Chloe Clark, Macie Lofgren, Hazel Pham.

Impact newcomers: Fr.: Emma VanHorn.

Returning state qualifier: Madison Austin (100 free).

FYI: Madison Austin is the returning Big 6 MVP and broke school records in the 200 free (1:55.98) and 100 free (55.24); she is reigning Big 6 champion in the 50 free and 100 free. … Sterling placed third at the Big 6 meet and fourth at the Byron Sectional last season. … Winters looks to be one of the top returning divers in the Big 6 along with last year’s runner-up, Daria Delille, of Moline.

United Township

Coach: Mike Firth (3rd season)

Assistants: Jamie Meier, Dwight Swartz (diving)

Returning varsity: Jrs.: Abby Beug, Joshetta Tete. Soph.: Macy Dunbar, Rahima Samah.

Impact newcomers: Fr.: Lauren Belzen, Isabelle Hoffman

FYI: The Panthers are a young group led by team captains Abby Beug and Joshetta Tate.

Note: Alleman, Geneseo, and Quincy do not field full swim teams.

— Compiled by Drake Lansman