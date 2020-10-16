Western Big 6 Conference swim meet preview

Details: Diving (8 a.m.) and swimming (1 p.m.) at Moline HS

Defending champion: Moline (two straight)

To stream live online: Search “MHS Swimming and Diving 10/17/2020” on YouTube

FYI: Moline, seeded first in nine of 12 events, is the favorite with a solid core of swimmers returning from last year’s conference title team. … The Maroons last won three straight Big 6 titles during a stretch of four straight from 1985-88.

Moline junior Sophie Greko, defending champion in the 100-yard freestyle, is seeded first in the event by over nine seconds. … Greko is also seeded first in the 50 free by over a second.

Classmate Clara Van Note is seeded over a second ahead of United Township’s Jillian Smith in the 100 free, and over 19 seconds in the 500 free.

Moline freshman Hailee Messerly is seeded first by over three seconds in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.