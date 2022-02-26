 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert
PREP BOYS SWIMMING

Wethersfield's Mosley races to ninth at state

  • 0
021522-qc-spt-illinois pacer-117

Wethersfield senior swimmer Colton Mosley took ninth place at this weekend's Illinois state swim meet in the 50-yard freestyle.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

WESTMONT, Ill. — In his final three prep 50-yard freestyles, Kewanee Wethersfield swimmer Colton Mosley set personal bests each time. 

That effort culminated with the senior tying for ninth in the event Saturday at the IHSA State Swimming & Diving Meet at the FMC Natatorium.

In Friday's prelims, he qualified 11th of the 12 advancers with a 21.15-second clocking. It took a 20.76 to make the A finals and a 21.18 to make B-cut. His previous best was a 21.31 at the sectional meet.

He went even lower Saturday, clocking a 21.01 to tie with DeKalb's Jacob Gramer. Connor Groya won the A final in 20.27.

The other two local state qualifiers did not make it to Saturday's finals swim. 

Moline senior Peter Adams finished 32nd in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:45.50. It took a 1:39.92 to make the top six for A finals and 1:41.65 to make B cut.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Moline senior Henry Neff finished 31st with a 1:59.72 clocking. To make the A cut, it took 1:50.86 and 1:52.31 to make B cut for finals.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News