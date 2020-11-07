Young Bulldogs make presence felt in regional win

With the firepower that the Bettendorf girls swimming team lost from last season’s team, some might have expected this to be a down year for the Bulldogs.
But as the saying goes, champions don’t rebuild — they reload.
Behind a mix of experience and talented underclassmen, Bettendorf qualified eight different individuals and all three relays en route to another regional title Saturday at Davenport Central’s Natatorium.
Bettendorf rolled up 514 points to best Pleasant Valley (396) and Muscatine (380). The host Blue Devils (341) and Burlington (129) rounded out the top five. According to Bulldogs coach Mike Ahrens, this was Bettendorf’s fifth consecutive regional championship.
“To not have invites to get our cut times early and dealing with other things, this was an accomplishment,” Ahrens said of his team. “We have four girls from last season’s team swimming in Division I, so I think it shows just how hard they worked to keep things at a high level.”
Bettendorf got wins from sophomores Alyssa Witt (100-yard butterfly) and Riley Wehr (500-yard freestyle) and key swims from freshman sisters Mary and Abby Selden, who were key parts of the third-place 200-yard medley relay and the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Mary Selden also took second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. Witt was second in the 50 freestyle.
Bettendorf junior Maci Greenley, who had a second-place finish in the butterfly and third-place finish in the 100 backstroke, said having that kind of talent come in and make an impact right away was big given the athletes the Bulldogs lost to graduation.
“They push us to get better every day,” Greenley said of the underclassmen. “They already had great work ethic, and with the awesome swimmers we lost, it has been a huge, the contributions they have made.”
Bettendorf’s upperclassmen did not do too shabby either. The Bettendorf divers gave the Bulldogs a points lead coming into Saturday when seniors Makayla Hughbanks and Sydney Hanson finished one-two in their competition to reach state.
Junior Katie Ripley qualified in two events with a second in the 500 freestyle and a fourth in the 200 individual medley. Junior Ella Zillmer was second in the 100 breaststroke and classmate Valerie Gutierrez swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team. The Bulldogs' lone senior who competed, Madeline Witt, took sixth in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the backstroke.
Wehr had a particularly solid day for the Dogs. The sophomore came into the 500 freestyle likely needing to win the event to reach state since no one in the area had reached the state-cut time. She promptly went out and finished in 5 minutes, 21.19 seconds to snag the event.
“I thought I had to win and that really motivated me. I did not want to take a chance with the time,” Wehr said. “I felt really good in the race and, especially, the last few laps.”
Wehr’s win even had Ahrens pumping his fists on the sidelines. Wehr had already taken second in the 200 IM earlier in the meet.
“Riley had a great day,” Ahrens said. “She stood up to the challenges that were in front of her.”
Junior Taylor Buhr led the way for the runner-up Spartans, winning the 200 IM and breaststroke. Abby Buechel won the 200 freestyle and took third in the 500 freestyle. Grace Veach had a solid day for PV as well, making it to state with a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle and a second in the 100 backstroke.
In all, Pleasant Valley will send seven athletes including Abby Minor, Leah Patton, Lauren Kathan and diver Maddie Glaus to Marshalltown next weekend.
Abby Lear was Muscatine’s top performer, grabbing wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle. She will be joined at state by the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams, which both finished second. Those teams for contributions from Madeline Fisher, Jillian Hilbrant, Vanessa Calderon, Hadley Hilbrant and Genevieve Millage. The Muskies also will send divers Lexi Hurt and Morgan Galloway, who finished third and fourth respectively, to state.
In a sign of a rising program, the host Blue Devils were led by their freshmen. Hannah Cousins won the backstroke and took second in the 100 freestyle. Cousins also led off the winning 200 IM relay team, which also had freshmen Isabel Heller and Simone Green along with senior Paige Pearson. All three of Central’s relays qualified for state.
Heller also took third in the 200 IM and breaststroke while Central senior Liz Weber had a solid day, taking third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle. Cousins said with so many young swimmers making an impact on all the area teams, the next few years could be a lot of fun.
“It’s just going to be exciting,” Cousins said. “The class of 2024 has a lot of talent across the district. It’s going to push everyone because the competition is going to be tough.”
Davenport West diver Ella Heath also qualified for state after taking sixth in the regional competition on Thursday.
