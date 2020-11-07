Young Bulldogs make presence felt in regional win

Bettendorf junior Maci Greenley, who had a second-place finish in the butterfly and third-place finish in the 100 backstroke, said having that kind of talent come in and make an impact right away was big given the athletes the Bulldogs lost to graduation.

“They push us to get better every day,” Greenley said of the underclassmen. “They already had great work ethic, and with the awesome swimmers we lost, it has been a huge, the contributions they have made.”

Bettendorf’s upperclassmen did not do too shabby either. The Bettendorf divers gave the Bulldogs a points lead coming into Saturday when seniors Makayla Hughbanks and Sydney Hanson finished one-two in their competition to reach state.

Junior Katie Ripley qualified in two events with a second in the 500 freestyle and a fourth in the 200 individual medley. Junior Ella Zillmer was second in the 100 breaststroke and classmate Valerie Gutierrez swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team. The Bulldogs' lone senior who competed, Madeline Witt, took sixth in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the backstroke.