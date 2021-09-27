Alleman freshman Patrick better equipped after big summer of tennis

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Patrick continued to work on his game thanks to a local family with a tennis court of their own.

“Ever since I was younger, I always wanted to be the best,” he said. “It’s just something I’ve always been very passionate about. … I don’t want to be just average at it, I want to be great.

“I think I was very fortunate at a young age to win quite a bit, I gained a lot of confidence. I was very lucky to have a great family, great support team around me.”

He hopes to play tennis at a Division I school eventually if he does not go pro, mentioning Notre Dame and Stanford.

“Grades have always come before tennis and thankfully I’ve had great teachers at Seton (Catholic) and will at Alleman,” he said.

Many top-ranked junior tennis players are home-schooled, do online class and attend a tennis academy in Florida. Patrick also has played baseball and takes pride in attending school and having a social life. Many highly-ranked players do not even play high school tennis.

“I really enjoy being at Alleman, a great school, and just having a better social life and not only focusing on tennis,” he said. “I have a lot more fun, I’m happy where I’m at.”