Alleman, Geneseo doubles teams advance to sectional semifinals

Doubles teams from both Alleman and Geneseo had players extend their altered season to its final day Friday, advancing to the semifinals at the Class 1A Geneseo girls tennis sectional.
Alleman’s top-seeded duo of Lucy and Kate Rector won two matches 6-0, 6-0 to reach the semifinals on a windy and chilly day at the Geneseo High School tennis courts. Geneseo’s third-seeded pair of Emma Dunker and Emma Claeys also claimed a spot in the semis, which would have meant qualifying for state during a typical season.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic denying a state meet, the four girls were grateful to extend the final meet of the year.
Alleman’s sister duo made the semifinals for the second straight year.
“It’s really exciting, my senior year, to be in the semis,” Lucy said. “Trying to play it like there would be a state (meet).”
The Rectors, who finished as sectional runners-up last year, face fourth-seeded duo Regan Duchaine and Maggie Waller of Dunlap when play resumes Saturday at 9 a.m. Dunlap’s duo beat Geneseo’s fifth-seeded Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin, 6-1, 6-3, in the quarterfinals.
Kate said it was exciting to reach the semifinals once again, especially in the last season she gets to play with her sister.
“I think we should just carry how we played today into tomorrow. I feel like we had some really good net play; we had good reactions and we got used to the wind,” said Kate, a sophomore. “We played into the elements of the wind.”
The younger Rector said she’s tried to stay especially sharp knowing it’s her sister’s senior year.
“I feel like it definitely motivates me,” Kate said. “I feel like it makes me want to play really well (Saturday).”
Alleman was coached by Paul Rouse and assistant Joey Miller, a 2018 Alleman grad and three-time state singles qualifier with the Pioneers. Head coach Sara McLaughlin-Cross was unable to coach this weekend due to a private matter.
Miller’s younger sister, Abby, fell 6-0, 6-0 in the singles quarterfinals to Dunlap’s top-seeded Taylor Disharoon, who faces third-seeded Julia Wojtowicz of Richwoods in the semis today.
Peoria Notre Dame’s fourth-seeded Mary Breitbach, who beat Geneseo’s sixth-seeded Chloe Adams, 6-2, 6-1, in the quarters, faces Dunlap No. 2 seed Emily Yu in the other semifinal.
Defending sectional champion Dunlap is in firm control team-wise with four entries in the semifinals.
In the other doubles semifinal, Geneseo’s Dunker and Claeys face Dunlap’s second-seeded duo of Shikha Agarwal and Mary Meghrian. The Rectors beat both duos in straight sets earlier this season.
“I think we have a good chance,” Lucy said of reaching the finals. “We’ve got some teams we’ve beaten earlier in the season, so hopefully we can keep that up.”
“We still have to play really well to get there, but I have confidence in us.”
Dunker, who qualified for state doubles last year with the since-graduated Mary Thomas, is back in the semifinals after developing a strong game with Claeys.
“I didn’t know what to expect this year with everything, but just having this much tennis this far, was really great,” Dunker said. “That we made it to the next day, is awesome.”
She said the two have picked up their game at the end of the year, finishing fourth at the Western Big 6 Conference meet.
They beat Alleman’s Anne Rouse and Alexis Engels, 6-1, 6-0 to reach the semifinals after a 6-0, 6-0 win over a Peoria Richwoods pair.
“We played really well tonight in both of our matches and I feel really great for (Saturday) and our next games,” said Dunker, who said her game and Claeys’ complement each other. “She’s really good at the net, and I’m really good at the back area, and that works really well.”
Claeys said it was exciting to reach this point after initially not knowing how well the two could play together. They are peaking at the right time.
“Tonight was probably our best match that we’ve had all season,” Claeys said. “It’s a high, and we want to keep that high for (Saturday). And keep getting better when we play Dunlap.”
Claeys may not get her first state trip this season, but she remained grateful.
“I’m sad that we don’t get to go, but I’m really happy that we were able to get this far into the season and just have some sort of normalness,” she said.
Dunker, too, was grateful to get this far in her final prep season.
“I didn’t think we’d get to conference or sectionals, and we have,” she said. “So it’s a good thing.”
Geneseo coach Kevin Reed said things all came together playing-wise for the two Emmas.
“It really came together, all the things that we’ve been working on,” Reed said. “We’ve still got two (Saturday) and we play the No. 2 seed. If we play like this tonight, we can give them a run for their money.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!