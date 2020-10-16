Alleman, Geneseo doubles teams advance to sectional semifinals

“We still have to play really well to get there, but I have confidence in us.”

Dunker, who qualified for state doubles last year with the since-graduated Mary Thomas, is back in the semifinals after developing a strong game with Claeys.

“I didn’t know what to expect this year with everything, but just having this much tennis this far, was really great,” Dunker said. “That we made it to the next day, is awesome.”

She said the two have picked up their game at the end of the year, finishing fourth at the Western Big 6 Conference meet.

They beat Alleman’s Anne Rouse and Alexis Engels, 6-1, 6-0 to reach the semifinals after a 6-0, 6-0 win over a Peoria Richwoods pair.

“We played really well tonight in both of our matches and I feel really great for (Saturday) and our next games,” said Dunker, who said her game and Claeys’ complement each other. “She’s really good at the net, and I’m really good at the back area, and that works really well.”

Claeys said it was exciting to reach this point after initially not knowing how well the two could play together. They are peaking at the right time.