Alleman's Patrick finishes perfect season with school's first tennis title

Alleman freshman Nicholas Patrick proved why he was the No. 1 seed and the top-ranked player in his class in Illinois at the IHSA state tennis meet on Saturday afternoon in Hersey, Ill.

Patrick won all six of his matches in straight sets over three days, culminating with a 7-5, 6-4 championship battle over second-seeded Rockford Christian’s Finley Buelte. It was Buelte’s first loss of the season and he finished 18-1.

Patrick is Alleman’s first state tennis champion in school history after finishing the season 25-0 in singles. He's also the first Illinois Quad-City state singles champion since Moline Belgian foreign exchange student Olivier Beauclercq won as a senior in 1996.

The 12 points earned for his six match wins helped Alleman tie for seventh as a one-man team in the standings. That is also Alleman’s highest team finish ever.

Patrick said the first emotion that crossed his mind once he was triumphant was how proud he was to be able to represent so many others.

“Knowing that I was able to represent my dad (Dan Patrick) and Alleman and have so many great people there … it just meant the world to me," he said.

Patrick actually trailed 4-2 in the opening set in the title match and had to battle his way back after Buelte started fast.

“My serve really came on, and he wasn’t able to break me,” Patrick said. “When he missed that last shot and I knew I won, it was amazing. Pure joy, really.”

Patrick beat third-seeded Benedict Graft of Aurora Marmion Academy, 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals. Graft finished 26-1.

Patrick’s family, including grandparents and uncles, were there to witness his win, along with his mentor John Feehan, Paul Rouse and Kelsey Moran.

“A lot of pride,” Patrick said. “I’m thankful to be at a great school and to come out with a win today.”

Patrick said he will definitely be back at Alleman for his sophomore year to chase another state title.

Alleman coach Bill Allee said Saturday was a day not to forget.

“He put everything together at the right time,” he said. “He kept his composure very well and served it out the last game. Really, really good win. It was a smart match he played.

“He had to earn it. That was a really good player that didn’t give him anything.”

Patrick gave fist pumps to the crowd after big points and fed off the energy of his supporters, which included Alleman’s administration with interim Athletic Director Mike Tracey.

“It was a really nice scene,” Allee said. “For a freshman to do it, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Allee said it is an honor for him to coach Patrick this season and add something new to his list of accomplishments on the local tennis scene.

“I’ve been blessed with a lot of wonderful accomplishments by my players through the years, but I’ve never had a state champ,” he said. “That was something special for me and I thank Nicholas for that.”

