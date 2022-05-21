Alleman's Patrick wins sectional singles title

Freshman Nicholas Patrick improved to 19-0 after winning the Class 1A Rochelle Sectional singles final on Saturday.

He beat Burlington Central’s Luke Welker, 6-1, 6-0 to win the title. Welker finished fifth in last year’s state meet.

Patrick dropped just one game during the meet to become Alleman’s first sectional singles champion since Joey Miller in 2017.

Patrick has dropped just five games all season and looks primed for a deep run at state in Class 1A. He's the top-ranked player in Illinois in his class and 20th nationally according to Tennis Recruiting Network.

He said there were some nerves and uncertainty heading into the match against the senior Welker considering his finish at state.

Patrick said his serve came up big as he was able to dictate the match.

"I think I gained a lot of confidence going into state," he said. "I played the match at my own pace and my head was in check."

Having the support from his family, team and coaches has also helped him get into a good mental headspace.

"I've got a great support team," Patrick said. "I'm very fortunate to be able to compete at a high level.

"I think that's going to be the driving factor and I'll try my best to bring home a state title."

Geneseo tied Sterling’s 20 points for second place as a team at the sectional, which was won by Dixon (22 points).

Alex Slaymaker followed up his contribution to a Western Big 6 Conference doubles title by finishing fourth in singles to qualify for state. Fourth-seeded Brecken Peterson of Sterling beat the third-seeded Slaymaker 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match.

In doubles, Geneseo’s top-seeded duo of Samuel Robinson and Connor Nelson fell 6-0, 2-6, 7-5 to third-seeded Lucas Healy and Owen Grot of Dixon in the semifinals. Robinson and Nelson had to default in the third-place match after Nelson twisted an ankle in the semifinal match.

UT duo and Moline's Rajvanshi pick up sectional wins: At the Class 2A Normal Community Sectional, United Township’s Kawl Mang and Dylan Kastner beat Oswego’s duo 7-5, 6-2 in the third-place match to qualify for state for the second straight year.

Moline sophomore Ankit Rajvanshi battled top-seeded Barry King of Oswego but fell 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the singles final. Rajvanshi qualified for state for the second year in a row.

NCHS won the sectional team title comfortably, with Moline in third and UT in fourth. Rock Island placed seventh.

