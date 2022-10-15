Alleman's Rector and Rouse, Moline's Graham and Zemek state tennis bound

It was an all Moline singles final in Bloomington and an Alleman duo finished second in Geneseo as a trio of girls entries qualified for state tennis next weekend.

Alleman’s senior duo of Kate Rector and Annie Rouse finished as doubles runner-ups at the Class 1A Geneseo Sectional, falling 6-1, 6-0 to top-seeded Olivia Reynolds and Julia Wojtowicz of Peoria Richwoods.

Moline finished as Class 2A Bloomington Sectional runner-up as Zayda Graham won the singles title 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 over teammate Karenna Zemek.

Having already qualified for state by reaching the semifinals on Friday, Rector said they ran into two very good and experienced players.

“They played really well,” Rector said. “We didn’t beat ourselves, we made them beat us.”

Finishing as Western Big 6 Conference singles runner-up last weekend, Rector was determined to make sure she and Rouse finished their senior seasons strong.

The duo won three matches in straight sets and dropped just seven games before the final.

Dunlap won the team title with 28 points and Alleman was fifth with 12 points. Geneseo (6 points) was sixth and Kewanee (4) was seventh among the nine teams.

Rector and Rouse are longtime friends that enjoy playing doubles more, so it was a no-brainer to play together with a shot at qualifying for state.

Rector qualified for state doubles with her older sister, Lucy, her first two years before qualifying in singles last year. She is now a four-time state qualifier and Rouse punched her ticket for the first time.

Rector is Alleman’s first four-time state tennis qualifier since Lily Schoeck qualified from 2015-18.

“It just means a lot having someone with you,” Rector said of state tennis. “That’s what I love about doubles, it’s a team sport. It means a lot to be going with Annie this year.

“Both being seniors, we want to leave it all out there.”

Being a four-time state qualifier is especially rewarding.

“When I look back on my high school tennis days, that’s going to be very memorable,” Rector said. “The state tournament is really exciting to be at.”

Rouse had a homecoming dance to get to following the meet.

Rector credited her coaches, Paul Rouse and Bill Allee, along with Alleman’s manager, Nicholas Patrick, for helping them out and calming their nerves. Rector was Alleman’s boys tennis manager when Patrick went on to win state as a freshman last spring.

“Having fun is most important to us and having a smile on our face the whole time,” Rector said of her goals for state. “We’re looking to compete obviously, but there are a lot of good teams and the experience is what’s going to be great and memorable.”

Moline was runner-up to Normal Community by one point after winning the sectional the previous three years. NCHS won the title and third-place doubles matches. It would have owned the tiebreaker over Moline as well.

Moline coach Brooke DeVol said the whole team did well. Vrati Sharma and Nishitha Mekala and Simra Babu and Dhruvi Sharma also won their first-round doubles matches to boost the team tally. Graham and Zemek were both in control as they each cruised into the final on Saturday.

Zemek qualified for state singles for the second year in a row as a sophomore, and it is Graham’s first time qualifying in singles after reaching state doubles last year.

DeVol said she did not coach either girl in the singles final. She noted the final was competitive and could have gone either way in a rematch. They also had to contend with getting ready for Moline’s homecoming festivities taking place on Saturday.

Graham showed her singles skills as Moline’s No. 2 player during the regular season after topping her Big 6 champion teammate.

“I think there was just a strong desire from both girls to win,” DeVol said, “and they both fought very hard.”