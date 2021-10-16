Alleman's Rector, Leafs' doubles duo score bronze

GENESEO — Just over a year ago, Alleman girls' tennis standout Kate Rector was celebrating a sectional doubles title with her older sister Lucy.
Returning to the Geneseo High School courts as the Pioneers' No. 1 singles player for this year's IHSA Class 1A sectional meet, Rector wanted a solo title to accompany last year's sibling crown.
However, that goal was denied with Saturday's disappointing 6-3, 6-3 semifinal-round setback to Peoria Notre Dame's Mary Breitbach, an opponent Rector had defeated in the season's opening match.
"It was really disappointing, a rough start to the day," she said. "I wasn't proud of the way I played. (Breitbach) was a tough player; she got to everything and ran me around."
With a state-tournament berth secured by Friday's two wins, Rector looked to salvage her Saturday with a sectional bronze medal, and she took care of business with a 6-4, 6-3 sweep of Breitbach's PND teammate, Sydney Watts.
"It was definitely a big hump to get over," Rector said of having to rally after her Final Four setback. "I just had to put it behind me and look to the next match."
Now 23-3 in singles this fall, Rector admitted that bringing home a sectional singles title to go with last year's doubles crown was in her sights, although she tried not to dwell too much on it.
"There's a difference between playing singles and doubles, so I wouldn't say it was in the back of my mind, but I did want to win it for myself," she said. "Knowing I was already going to state, my goal was to have fun. I was kind of hard on myself, but win or lose, I'm happy to go there."
Joining Rector in the Chicago suburbs starting Thursday will be Geneseo's No. 1 doubles team of seniors Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin (25-8).
In addition to helping the host Lady Leafs finish fourth in the team standings with 15 points — four ahead of fifth-place Alleman — Rapps and Turpin also finished Saturday with a win in their third-place match.
Bouncing back from a 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 semifinal loss to Dunlap's Mary Meghrian and Shikha Agarwal, the Leafs' duo took on another pair of Eagles in Emily Klemens and Sophie Muir.
Battling the brisk northerly winds as well as their opposition, Rapps and Turpin survived another three-set duel to prevail 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 and head to state with bronze medals in hand.
"It was definitely tough," said Turpin. "Both Dunlap teams hit well, so we knew we had to limit our mistakes. We're excited to go to state, and we want to try and get at least a win or two there."
Rapps knew that she and her doubles partner would find a way to dig down deep in Saturday's finale after being shut out in the third set by the eventual sectional runners-up.
"We're both pretty competitive people," she said. "Any time we're out there, we want to win and try our best. It makes us want to advance as much as we can."
Led by singles champion Julia Wojtowicz (a 6-1, 6-2 winner over PND's Breitbach in the finals), Peoria Richwoods won its first sectional title in 10 years with 24 points, topping three-time reigning champion Dunlap and Peoria Notre Dame (18 points each).
Richwoods also bagged the doubles title, with Olivia Reynolds and Theresa Bartelme battling past Dunlap's Meghrian and Agarwal 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 7-5 in the gold medal match.