Alleman's Rector, Leafs' doubles duo score bronze

"There's a difference between playing singles and doubles, so I wouldn't say it was in the back of my mind, but I did want to win it for myself," she said. "Knowing I was already going to state, my goal was to have fun. I was kind of hard on myself, but win or lose, I'm happy to go there."

Joining Rector in the Chicago suburbs starting Thursday will be Geneseo's No. 1 doubles team of seniors Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin (25-8).

In addition to helping the host Lady Leafs finish fourth in the team standings with 15 points — four ahead of fifth-place Alleman — Rapps and Turpin also finished Saturday with a win in their third-place match.

Bouncing back from a 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 semifinal loss to Dunlap's Mary Meghrian and Shikha Agarwal, the Leafs' duo took on another pair of Eagles in Emily Klemens and Sophie Muir.

Battling the brisk northerly winds as well as their opposition, Rapps and Turpin survived another three-set duel to prevail 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 and head to state with bronze medals in hand.

"It was definitely tough," said Turpin. "Both Dunlap teams hit well, so we knew we had to limit our mistakes. We're excited to go to state, and we want to try and get at least a win or two there."