Alleman's Rector sisters take sectional doubles title

That goal faced its toughest test in the second set, when Agarwal and Meghrian won the first two games and quickly worked their way to a 5-2 lead. At that point, most thought a third set was inevitable. Not the Rectors, though.

"I was thinking, we're still in it," Lucy said. "We didn't even think about playing a third set. We knew we just had to get back to doing what we do."

The Pioneer pair won three straight games to forge a 5-5 tie, then answered again after Dunlap's duo forged another set point at 6-5. In the tiebreaker, the Rectors quickly gained the upper hand and had control nearly the entire way.

"We felt like we definitely had to prove ourselves," said Kate, a sophomore. "This was redemption for last year. This is super-special, especially playing with my sister for her senior year. It'll be sad, not having Lucy here next year, but she had a great four years here. It's definitely really special to play with her and win this with her."

In the first set, the Rectors won the opening game to run their streak to 37 in a row, but that was when Agarwal and Meghrian dug in. The Dunlap combo won the next two games, before the teams traded games back and forth until the Rectors found themselves trailing 5-4.