Best friends Rapps and Turpin finish tennis career at state

GENESEO — The best of friends since their preschool days, it took considerably longer for Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin to find their way to the tennis courts together.
"Our freshman year was the first time either of us picked up a tennis racket," said Rapps, one-half of Geneseo High School's No. 1 doubles combo. "For both of us, the first step was just to have fun. By last year, we got the hang of it and got in our groove.
"We set a goal of trying to make it to state by our senior year."
After last Saturday's third-place finish at the Class 1A Geneseo Sectional, the two best friends have achieved that goal as they will finish their prep tennis careers together at this week's IHSA state meet.
"Being best friends all these years, we've loved that we've gotten to play tennis together, and it's special to make it to state in our last year," said Turpin, who also happens to live across the street from Rapps.
"We started playing tennis just for fun, and started playing with the varsity last year. We both knew going to state would be a fun thing to do. We're just hoping to do our best, and have a good time."
As the Lady Leafs' No. 2 doubles team last fall behind then-seniors Emma Claeys and Emma Dunker, Rapps and Turpin came close to reaching the Final Four round at sectionals, which under normal circumstances would assure a state berth.
With last year's state meet canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo still wanted the pride that came with knowing they could have qualified. Instead, they came up just one win short with a two-set loss in the third round.
"We were so close (last year), we wanted to make the most of our senior year," said Rapps. "We wanted to make it to state, and accomplish it together."
Inspired by last season's results, as well as the example provided by Claeys' and Dunker's fourth-place sectional finish, Rapps and Turpin have made the most of their promotion to Geneseo's No. 1 doubles unit.
In addition to last weekend's third-place sectional showing, the pair have compiled a 25-8 record that includes the doubles title at the Galesburg Invitational and a second-place finish to another state-bound duo, Moline's Sarah Gustafson and Zayda Graham, at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet.
When it came time for the sectional meet on their home court, Rapps and Turpin knew they were ready to take the next step.
"We were excited to have our chance this year," said Turpin. "Last year was not it."
After a first-round bye, Rapps and Turpin opened strong with a 6-0, 6-1 second-round win over Kewanee's Mikaela Goffrier and Madeline Gustaitis, putting them up against Princeton's Olivia Alter and Maggie Davis in the third round.
When the Geneseo duo dispatched Alter and Davis 6-2, 6-0 last Friday to punch their state ticket, their season-long goal had finally been realized.
"It was a big relief," said Rapps, who this past spring scored a pair of state track & field gold medals with the Leafs' 4x200 and 4x400 relays and was also the state runner-up in the 100 high hurdles and took third in the 300 low hurdles.
"We'd had this in mind for a long time. Any time I play tennis with Annie, we're both having fun, but this year has been the best."
The season comes to an end this weekend at Buffalo Grove High School in the Chicago suburbs, and what a ride it has been.
"We'd worked all summer and hoped we could make it to state," said Turpin, who also competes for the Geneseo girls' track squad and is a manager for the Lady Leafs' basketball team, for which Rapps is a standout guard.
"It was nice that we were able to accomplish that goal. Ending it together at state, it's a perfect way for it to end."