Best friends Rapps and Turpin finish tennis career at state

GENESEO — The best of friends since their preschool days, it took considerably longer for Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin to find their way to the tennis courts together.

"Our freshman year was the first time either of us picked up a tennis racket," said Rapps, one-half of Geneseo High School's No. 1 doubles combo. "For both of us, the first step was just to have fun. By last year, we got the hang of it and got in our groove.

"We set a goal of trying to make it to state by our senior year."

After last Saturday's third-place finish at the Class 1A Geneseo Sectional, the two best friends have achieved that goal as they will finish their prep tennis careers together at this week's IHSA state meet.

"Being best friends all these years, we've loved that we've gotten to play tennis together, and it's special to make it to state in our last year," said Turpin, who also happens to live across the street from Rapps.

"We started playing tennis just for fun, and started playing with the varsity last year. We both knew going to state would be a fun thing to do. We're just hoping to do our best, and have a good time."