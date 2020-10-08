Big 6 girls tennis meet preview

When and where: Friday (1 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m.) at Geneseo High School
Defending champion: Moline (two straight)
FYI: Moline features five of six players who led the team to a second-straight Big 6 title a season ago. … Senior Maroon Lauren Myers and junior Sarah Gustafson (9-4 in doubles this season) are seeded No. 1 in doubles; the duo won the doubles title last season as the No. 1 seed. ... Moline senior Monika Birski (12-4 this season in singles) is the No. 2 seed in singles; she was singles runner-up last year after falling to Quincy’s top-seeded Otone Odajima, who has since transferred.
United Township junior Reese Williams is 12-1 in singles this season and received the No. 1 singles seed. ... Her wins include a 6-1, 6-3 win over Birski on Sept 2; 11 of Williams' 12 wins came in straight sets. Williams finished fourth in conference singles last season.
Alleman sisters Lucy and Kate Rector received the No. 2 seed in doubles; the duo is 11-1 this season playing together, with their only loss coming 6-2, 6-2 to Moline’s Myers and Gustafson; 10 of their 11 wins came in straight sets.
Moline has 27 Big 6 titles since 1976 and won 13 straight before Alleman’s 2015-17 three-peat. Quincy was Big 6 runner-up last season.
Other seeded players in singles are Moline's Camille Keys (No. 3), Geneseo's Chloe Adams (No. 4), Sterling's Kaylee Martinez (No. 5) and Quincy's Lily Hayes (No. 6).
Rounding out the seeded duos are Geneseo's Emma Claeys/Emma Dunker (No. 3), Moline's Matti Brower/Zayda Graham (No. 4), Geneseo's Ali Rapps/Annie Turpin (No. 5), and Sterling's Lexi Rodriguez/Anna Meltzer (No. 6).
