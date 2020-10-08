Big 6 girls tennis meet preview

When and where: Friday (1 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m.) at Geneseo High School

Defending champion: Moline (two straight)

FYI: Moline features five of six players who led the team to a second-straight Big 6 title a season ago. … Senior Maroon Lauren Myers and junior Sarah Gustafson (9-4 in doubles this season) are seeded No. 1 in doubles; the duo won the doubles title last season as the No. 1 seed. ... Moline senior Monika Birski (12-4 this season in singles) is the No. 2 seed in singles; she was singles runner-up last year after falling to Quincy’s top-seeded Otone Odajima, who has since transferred.

United Township junior Reese Williams is 12-1 in singles this season and received the No. 1 singles seed. ... Her wins include a 6-1, 6-3 win over Birski on Sept 2; 11 of Williams' 12 wins came in straight sets. Williams finished fourth in conference singles last season.

Alleman sisters Lucy and Kate Rector received the No. 2 seed in doubles; the duo is 11-1 this season playing together, with their only loss coming 6-2, 6-2 to Moline’s Myers and Gustafson; 10 of their 11 wins came in straight sets.