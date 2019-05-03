ELDRIDGE — The Pleasant Valley boys' tennis team has a stalwart at the top of its lineup. It has experience sprinkled in with two other seniors and a junior. It has a touch of youth with two freshmen.
Mix those ingredients together and the Spartans have a recipe for success.
For the sixth time in seven years, Class 2A second-ranked PV ruled the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament.
The Spartans won five of the six singles flights and two doubles titles to claim the championship Friday at North Scott High School with 25 points. Bettendorf was second with 18.
"This could be our deepest team," longtime PV coach Randy Brockhage admitted.
The Spartans have been stellar at the top recently with past all-staters Charlie Humes and Sriram Sugumaran and now Justin Sehlin.
PV's depth is what separates them from the rest of the MAC. Brockhage has had three different players occupy the No. 6 spot this season.
"I think they all could have won the No. 6 (flight) today," he said, "and two of them are watching."
Brockhage's program has never finished better than fourth place at the state tournament. Iowa City West remains the gold standard, reaching the state final for eight consecutive seasons, but PV believes it has the firepower to contend.
PV saw Iowa City West at the Muscatine Invitational last month. The teams played in the finals of all nine flights. West had the upper hand at 8-1, but PV was without its Nos. 2 and 6 players, and several of the matches were tight.
"They are the team that everyone is trying to beat," Sehlin said. "They're the class (of the field) every year."
The Spartans are scheduled to play Waukee and West Des Moines Valley in dual meets today. After that, they'll turn their attention to next week's individual district meet and then the state series.
"There is no doubt in my mind we have the talent to win a state championship," Brockhage said. "What I don't know is how everything is going to play out and how kids are going to play individually on a given day."
First, the Spartans were savoring their MAC championship.
Sehlin, who reached the semifinals at the state tournament last year, cruised to the title at No. 1 with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Davenport Central's Mike Miniter.
Freshman Jake Dolphin (No. 3), senior Muneeb Nadeem (No. 4), freshman Brady Adams (No. 5) and junior Kiran Marla (No. 6) also claimed titles in straight sets.
"We have great depth, but we also know each other really well," Dolphin said. "The communication and team camaraderie really helps out."
Despite their youth, Dolphin and Adams have added a dimension to the Spartans' lineup.
"In some cases, our freshmen seem just as up to the task as our upperclassmen," Brockhage said. "It is amazing how well those guys have fit in with our juniors and seniors."
PV went undefeated in MAC duals. Its only two setbacks at the conference tournament came at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.
"I think we're really well-positioned for districts and state," Dolphin said. "All six guys are playing really good tennis."
Bettendorf's Jozef Porubcin left with two championship medals. He outlasted PV's Nathan Wong in the singles finals, 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 1-0 (10-8), and then he and Yash Singh defeated Wong and Dolphin in the No. 1 doubles final, 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-8).
Porubcin and Singh have placed at state doubles the past two years.
"Yash and I are able to anticipate who is going for what ball," Porubcin said. "I can adjust my position accordingly. We know what positions to play, and we practice those and try to execute that in matches."
Singh said the doubles win, the final match of the tournament, was a jolt of confidence for the Bulldogs.
"We're getting better and improving," Singh said. "Even though we didn't win MAC as a team, we gave PV a tough fight at multiple spots."
Davenport North placed third and Davenport West fourth. North had a singles runner-up in Nate Williams (No. 3) and five third-place finishers (three in singles, two in doubles).