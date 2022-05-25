Dolphin, PV doubles team finish second at state

IOWA CITY — Jake Dolphin called this season his redemption tour.

Seeded third at last year's Iowa Class 2A individual state tennis tournament, Dolphin dropped his first match and finished seventh.

This year, again seeded third by way of a coin toss, Dolphin showed how much he's grown finishing second.

"I wanted to prove to some people ... I'm capable of playing a high level of tennis and I think I did that," he said. "That's really the main reason I came back to singles is because I wanted to get redemption and I'm really happy with how I did."

Dolphin fell in the title match to defending state champion Daniel Lu of West Des Moines Dowling, 6-0, 6-2.

Lu, who is headed to Notre Dame this fall, handed Dolphin his first loss of the year after the PV senior hadn't dropped a set heading into the championship.

"I fell short in the finals but I'm really happy with how I played," said Dolphin, who is headed to Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va. "I think every match, I played well, I battled well. I don't really have anything to hang my head over."

PV's top-seeded doubles team of Brady Adams and Nathan Barlow also finished second, falling to second-seeded Iowa City West's Jayden Shin and Samir Singh 6-0, 6-3 in their title match.

"It means a lot, I don't really know how to put it into words," said Adams, who missed out on the individual tournament last season with a wrist injury. "I'm proud of Barlow and I, we've had a great season together playing so far, we've had fun the entire time."

The duo reached the finals after a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in the semifinals over West Des Moines Valley's Cam Johnson and Vyas Amalkar. With little more than an hour to recover, the exertion took its toll in muggy conditions at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex.

"We were in high spirits for this one but three sets is pretty tiring," Adams said. "We just weren't mentally ready. We were completely ready for the (semifinal), we just weren't playing our best, but going into (the final), I think we were both just tired, we didn't know what was going to come and they played great tennis."

Their semifinal match was a showcase in grit. Battling service errors through, Adams and Barlow dropped the first set and trailed 2-1 before rallying in the second set. They then faced a pivotal moment in the third set.

Trailing 3-2, the PV duo was down 40-15. With Barlow serving, the pair battled back, staving off seven break points to win the game, which spurred them on to a 6-4 win and into the title match. They are just the second PV doubles team to earn a runner-up finish, joining Darrin Jolly and Michael Yarbrough (2002). Charlie Humes and Sriram Sugumaran won a title in 2016.

"We had a lot of people who came and were cheering; we had a lot of people with cowbells ... when you're in the third set and losing the energy, they bring it to you," said Barlow, who finished third last year while paired with Luke Brunsvold. "We knew, whoever won that, wins that (match) so we had a talk, saying we need this game."

Dolphin dominated in his semifinal match, beating Waukee Northwest's Kaden Taylor 6-3, 6-1, winning the final six games to advance to the final. Dolphin is the third runner-up for PV in program history, joining Humes (2013) and Justin Sehlin (2019).

"Jake's been huge," PV head coach Randy Brockhage said. "Each of the guys contribute so much but Jake has contributed, obviously more than his fair share and that's in so many different ways. He's meant a lot to the program."

Though the day ended short of a title for all three, it was a successful tournament for PV.

Besides the two runner-up finishes, the Spartans also had a sixth-place finish from Mazen Alsheikha and Gavin Pangan in doubles. Sophomore Folu Adekunle also won his first match of the tournament before falling to Lu in the quarterfinals.

"I'm very proud of all six of our players," Brockhage said. "We played well, it was a grind today. ... As a team, they stuck together and kept each other up."

As the only team to have a representative in both championship matches, the Spartans — ranked second behind Iowa City West — have plenty of confidence heading into Tuesday's team tournament.

"For me personally, and I think for most of the guys on the team, this is just icing on the cake," Dolphin said. "We all really just want the team title so I'm going to take the confidence I have from this tournament and use it next week."

