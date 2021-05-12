Dolphin, Spartans cruise to district championship

ELDRIDGE — Jake Dolphin does not hit ground strokes with the pace like some of his opponents. He does not possess the big serve that results in an abundance of free points.
What Dolphin might lack in power he makes up for with athleticism, precision and smarts.
Two years after qualifying for the Iowa Class 2A state tournament in doubles, the Pleasant Valley High School junior earned a trip to state in singles Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Parker Sprague in the district final at North Scott High School’s tennis facility.
“Jake is one of those kids that make it look easier than it really is,” PV coach Randy Brockhage said. “Tennis, at a high level, is very hard and few can do it. His strokes are solid, his brain is active and he’s always thinking.”
Dolphin was one of five Spartans to qualify for the individual state tournament May 28-29 in Cedar Rapids.
The Spartans' Nathan Barlow and Luke Brunsvold beat teammates Mazen Alsheikha and Gavin Pangan in the doubles final, 6-2, 6-3. Both teams advance to the state tournament.
The only thing that prevented PV from a perfect day was junior Brady Adams losing in the semifinals against Sprague.
Adams, battling an injured wrist that kept him out of last week's Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament, dropped a 6-4, 6-2 contest and then injury defaulted his third-place match to finish fourth.
“It would have been nice to get all six, but with (Adams’) wrist injury and to get five through, we couldn’t ask for anymore,” Brunsvold said.
PV captured the six-team district with 31 points and advances to a substate team semifinal May 22 in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Dubuque Senior placed second and third and will meet in a preliminary substate dual Saturday in Cedar Rapids.
“The kids played well today,” Brockhage said. “There was a lot of positives.”
Dolphin was at the center of it.
With the exception of a loss to Waukee’s Will Ecklund last month, Dolphin has not been challenged this season. He didn’t drop a set during the regular season against MAC opponents and breezed to the league singles title at the top flight last week.
After some uncharacteristic unforced errors early in the first set, Dolphin settled in to take the first set and built a 3-0 advantage in the second set.
"Parker hits really big, so I knew if I stuck in the point and kind of mitigated his big shots, he'd eventually make an unforced error," Dolphin said. "Once I cut down on my unforced errors, that was the difference."
Dolphin also struck the perfect balance of when to keep a point alive and when to attack. His game has evolved considerably since his freshman season when he teamed with Nathan Wong to finish third at state in doubles.
"My strokes have gotten better and I'm more consistent," he said.
It was the best singles win of the season for Dolphin as he tries to contend for an individual state championship later this month.
“Parker is a really good player, so to have that win and doing it fairly comfortably, it was a really important confidence booster for me going into state,” Dolphin said.
“I definitely had to raise my level going into this match. I did a good job of that for about 90% of the match.”
Barlow and Brunsvold will make their first trips to the individual state tournament.
PV's No. 2 doubles team during the year, the tandem won all three of its matches in straight sets.
The difficulty was having to play their teammates in a district final, a team it just worked out with the previous day in practice.
"It is really weird because the district final is a very big deal and you want to be pumped up," Barlow said. "When you win, you want to celebrate. But we also had to remember somebody else on our team just lost in the district final.
"You just can't be too celebratory."
Barlow and Brunsvold are each 6-foot-4 and have strong games at the net.
"We use our length to attack the net," Barlow said. "At 6-4, it is hard to get it past us."
The championship was especially meaningful for Brunsvold, the lone senior in the Spartans' top six.
"I've been practicing two years indoors and outdoors for this," he said. "It feels really nice to get a chance at state."