Dolphin, Spartans cruise to district championship

"My strokes have gotten better and I'm more consistent," he said.

It was the best singles win of the season for Dolphin as he tries to contend for an individual state championship later this month.

“Parker is a really good player, so to have that win and doing it fairly comfortably, it was a really important confidence booster for me going into state,” Dolphin said.

“I definitely had to raise my level going into this match. I did a good job of that for about 90% of the match.”

Barlow and Brunsvold will make their first trips to the individual state tournament.

PV's No. 2 doubles team during the year, the tandem won all three of its matches in straight sets.

The difficulty was having to play their teammates in a district final, a team it just worked out with the previous day in practice.

"It is really weird because the district final is a very big deal and you want to be pumped up," Barlow said. "When you win, you want to celebrate. But we also had to remember somebody else on our team just lost in the district final.

"You just can't be too celebratory."