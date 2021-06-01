Doubles dominance helps Geneseo tennis finish second in Big 6 meet debut

It took two-and-a-half hours to decide which Geneseo High School tennis duo would be crowned Western Big 6 Conference doubles champion, but Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson edged their second-seeded teammates in a grueling final Tuesday afternoon.
Top-seeded seniors Miller and Robinson defeated second-seeded Geneseo teammates Mason Smith and Alex Slaymaker, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2) as all three sets needed a tiebreaker at the Rock Island High School tennis courts.
Geneseo’s doubles dominance in its first year competing in the Big 6 helped the Maple Leafs finish in second place, just two points behind team champion Quincy. Moline (10 points) placed third, followed by Sterling, United Township, Rock Island, Galesburg and Alleman.
The Blue Devils clinched a second straight Big 6 title and avoided any chance of a tie with Geneseo when Quincy’s No. 1 singles seed Caleb Vonderheide beat No. 2-seeded Moline freshman Ankit Rajvanshi 6-0, 6-2 in the singles final.
Geneseo was the last team on the court by far as the duos duked it out for the gold.
“That was definitely one of the longest and probably the best competitors we’ve played all year,” Miller said. “They’re pretty good, too.”
Knowing each other’s weaknesses and playing style heightened the competitiveness.
“We knew every in and out of their game, and they knew every in and out of ours,” Miller said. “At practice, it makes it a lot more competitive when we have someone to hit with and another team that competes with.”
Robinson said it was a great feeling to take the doubles title and finish second as a team after last season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We worked hard this year and worked hard over the off-season,” Robinson said. “We really competed for a win here.”
Miller and Robinson have just two losses playing doubles together this season.
Geneseo’s doubles pairs hope to be the top two seeds once again at the Class 1A Geneseo Sectional, which takes place Friday and Saturday.
Smith, a senior, said the doubles final was the best match he and Slaymaker have had all year.
“Those guys are good, I’ve been playing with them since freshman year,” Smith said. “It was nice to play against them in our conference tournament.”
They hope to meet once again at their home sectional and qualify for state.
Slaymaker, a sophomore, said he and Smith have gotten better and better as partners each game.
“It’s great,” he said of finishing as Big 6 runner-up. “I didn’t know if I would be able to get here this season, so making it here has been a big deal to me.”
Moline’s second-seeded Rajvanshi fell to Vonderheide for the third time this season. He knew what to expect from the No. 1 seed, but Vonderheide’s power, ability, and experience as a senior just ended up being too much, the freshman Maroon said.
“I tried my best, but I couldn’t beat him,” he said. “He just overpowered me in every possible way.”
Finishing as Big 6 runner-up as a freshman, Rajvanshi looks to be Moline’s next top singles player. He has just four losses — the three defeats versus Vonderheide and one against Geneseo’s Miller — to 15 wins in singles this season. Rajvanshi had won 11 straight matches before Saturday’s final.
“It’s nice knowing I’ve been able to get this far,” he said. “I’m just excited for sectionals now and if I can qualify for state, that would be amazing too.”
Moline, Rock Island, and United Township hit the road for the Class 2A Normal Community Sectional this weekend.
UT’s junior doubles pair of Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang bettered their No. 4 seed by one spot, winning the third-place match 6-3, 6-3 over Quincy’s third-seeded duo of Allen Oakley and Will Hanlin.
The Panther duo fell 6-4, 7-5 to Geneseo’s eventual doubles champions.
Kastner said the chemistry between he and Mang is getting better.
“We have a lot of fun on and off the court, so we brought that to the court today and did really well,” he said.
Kastner said Quincy’s duo beat them pretty bad the last time they matched up, so playing like they had nothing to lose seemed to help them win comfortably.
“We walked into this match with not a lot of confidence,” Kastner said, “but once we started to play, we were getting our serves in, trying new things we haven’t done before and doing really good.”
Kastner said his ability at the net pairs well with Mang’s ability in the back.
Mang was happy the two finished third after not being sure reaching the semis would be possible.
“It’s a pretty good achievement,” Mang said.