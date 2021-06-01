Doubles dominance helps Geneseo tennis finish second in Big 6 meet debut

“We knew every in and out of their game, and they knew every in and out of ours,” Miller said. “At practice, it makes it a lot more competitive when we have someone to hit with and another team that competes with.”

Robinson said it was a great feeling to take the doubles title and finish second as a team after last season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We worked hard this year and worked hard over the off-season,” Robinson said. “We really competed for a win here.”

Miller and Robinson have just two losses playing doubles together this season.

Geneseo’s doubles pairs hope to be the top two seeds once again at the Class 1A Geneseo Sectional, which takes place Friday and Saturday.

Smith, a senior, said the doubles final was the best match he and Slaymaker have had all year.

“Those guys are good, I’ve been playing with them since freshman year,” Smith said. “It was nice to play against them in our conference tournament.”

They hope to meet once again at their home sectional and qualify for state.

Slaymaker, a sophomore, said he and Smith have gotten better and better as partners each game.