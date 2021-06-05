Doubles dominance propels Leafs to sectional title

Four days after Geneseo's doubles pairs of Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson and Alex Slaymaker and Mason Smith squared off with a conference title on the line, the duos again found themselves across the net from each other.
This time, a Class 1A sectional title was on the line.
As at the Western Big 6 meet, the senior pair of Miller and Robinson came out on top, this time 6-3, 6-2, but by winning their first two matches Friday, both Leafs teams will be moving on to the state meet.
Their dominance of the doubles bracket also helped lift Geneseo to a sectional title, with the Leafs' 21 team points outdistancing second-place Dixon (13) and third-place Sterling (12).
Geneseo's Samuel Robinson also advanced to state for the hosting Leafs, placing third in the singles bracket. Robinson started his Saturday by falling to Dixon's Lucas Healy 6-2, 6-4 after posting two straight-set wins Friday to reach the semifinals. The sophomore bounced back, however, to beat Sterling Newman's Marvel Zhang in the third-place match.
Both doubles teams cruised to the finals, with Miller and Robinson dropping only two games in their Friday matches before beating the eventual third-place pair Logan Moeller and Leith Elbzour of Dixon 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals.
Slaymaker and Smith also had only dropped eight games total heading into the finals, including a 6-3, 6-0 semifinal win over Mendota's Logan Brandner and Andrew Stamberger.
Moline freshman, UT pair qualify for state: Moline freshman Ankit Rajvanshi crashed the Normal party in singles, taking fourth at the Normal Community Class 2A sectional Saturday to qualify for the state tournament.
While Normal U-High and Normal Community took the top three singles spots, Rajvanshi cruised to straight set victories Friday to earn a semifinal spot and a trip to state.
He will be joined there by another Quad-City area entry, as United Township's Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang rebounded from a semifinal loss to a Normal U-High pair to beat Bradley-Bourbonnais' Thomas Musgrave and Andrew Passwater 6-2, 6-0 in the third place doubles match.
The junior pair helped propel the Panthers to third place in the team standings, with their seven points trailing only Normal Community (21) and U-High (16).
Rajvanshi, who placed second at the Western Big 6 meet, dropped his Saturday matches 6-4, 6-4 to Normal Community's Nicholas Bruha and 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 to Community's Kerry Tilford.