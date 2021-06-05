Doubles dominance propels Leafs to sectional title

Four days after Geneseo's doubles pairs of Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson and Alex Slaymaker and Mason Smith squared off with a conference title on the line, the duos again found themselves across the net from each other.

This time, a Class 1A sectional title was on the line.

As at the Western Big 6 meet, the senior pair of Miller and Robinson came out on top, this time 6-3, 6-2, but by winning their first two matches Friday, both Leafs teams will be moving on to the state meet.

Their dominance of the doubles bracket also helped lift Geneseo to a sectional title, with the Leafs' 21 team points outdistancing second-place Dixon (13) and third-place Sterling (12).

Geneseo's Samuel Robinson also advanced to state for the hosting Leafs, placing third in the singles bracket. Robinson started his Saturday by falling to Dixon's Lucas Healy 6-2, 6-4 after posting two straight-set wins Friday to reach the semifinals. The sophomore bounced back, however, to beat Sterling Newman's Marvel Zhang in the third-place match.

Both doubles teams cruised to the finals, with Miller and Robinson dropping only two games in their Friday matches before beating the eventual third-place pair Logan Moeller and Leith Elbzour of Dixon 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals.