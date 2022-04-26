Down its No. 1, Pleasant Valley grinds out win over Bettendorf

With its No. 1 singles player sidelined Tuesday, the Pleasant Valley girls tennis team had to grind it out.

Spurred by wins in the back two-thirds of its singles matches and a pair of doubles wins, the Spartans grabbed a 6-3 dual victory over rival Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley High School.

PV's No. 1 singles player, Lauren Masengarb, was out with an elbow injury. PV coach Kevin Peterson expects Masengarb to return next week in time for the MAC tournament.

"It's always tough when you have to play one up, but you've just got to focus on the game, focus on getting the ball in, being consistent. There's always more pressure when you play up but it doesn't affect me too much," PV's Aarya Joshi said. "Lauren's definitely amazing and she's been a great supporter so I feel like winning this meet definitely was for her."

With its entire lineup playing up a spot from normal, PV (13-1) got key wins from Joshi at No. 3 singles and Shravani Inampudi at No. 6 singles. Joshi and Hayden Evans teamed up in doubles to defeat Grace Moore and Sarah Hakanson to clinch the dual for the Spartans.

"I've played up a couple times this year and I've won all of them so it's definitely given me a lot of confidence," said Joshi, who is now 4-0 at No. 3 singles on top of a 7-0 record at No. 4 singles. "Really, any win at any spot is a confidence booster, but this one is a lot."

Trinity O'Brien was a perfect example of PV's grind-it-out mentality. Playing at No. 4 singles, the senior won a third-set tiebreaker over Emma Porter, then teamed up with Kavya Kalathur to win a doubles match 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Porter and Abby Tryon.

"Trinity is one of those players, she's just a grinder. She'll play every point and if it takes three hours to win the match, she'll take three hours," Peterson said. "You never know what she's going to hit, if it's going to be that hard topspin or if it will be a slice, she's a tough player to play against because her game changes depending on who she's playing against out there and she'll do whatever it takes to win points."

"When you can have girls step up a spot ahead of where they're not used to playing and still come up with some wins, that shows how much depth we have on our team."

Bettendorf (7-6) was led by Andrea Porubcin and Elizabeth Alves. Both won their singles matches, then teamed up to defeat Jordan Ingram and Inampudi 6-1, 6-0 in doubles.

It's more of the same for Porubcin, who has won 11 straight singles matches since dropping a season opener to Claire Gu of West Des Moines Valley and is now 11-1 on the year.

"I think I'm just staying confident in my shots and not getting nervous and tensing up," Porubcin said. "My goal is to just play the best tennis I can and not give away points for free. ... I hit in the net a lot (last year) because I was nervous, so this year, I'm just staying loose."

Though he's in his first year as head coach, Bettendorf's Karl Stubben recognizes just what Porubcin brings to the court for the Bulldogs.

"She's physically a lot stronger and I think she's gotten to a point confidence-wise where she can make a couple mistakes and it doesn't become a third. She just goes out and plays," Stubben said. "She just sets such a fine example as a player for everybody else but I would argue she serves this team the most, not through winning matches, but by setting an amazing example as a competitor. She just goes out and does her thing and it is so much fun to watch."

